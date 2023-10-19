Science Classes Applied Engineering Design

by

Students FStudents in Ms. Macrides’ fourth grade Science classes applied the engineering design process to construct chain-reaction models using dominos and marbles.  Students were challenged to create a device that could transfer potential energy to kinetic energy given specific criteria and constraints. Pictured are, left, Jaidee Vitjathorn, Alfredo Castro-Gutierrez and Sarah Wall, and, below, Callum Hales, Honesty Lovin and Cooper Smith.Students G