BERLIN — The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation will host a traditional ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. at the memorial grounds in Ocean Pines.

Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said the ceremony will include patriotic music from the Delmarva Chorus, a color guard presentation of local American Legion representatives and an address by guest speaker Col. David Cahn.

“Col. Cahn, USMC (retired) had a highly distinguished career spanning 35 years,” Gilmore said. “He served in the Middle East, Granada, Panama, South Korea, and on major Marine Corps bases. He was actively involved in wars and conflicts during Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, the Gulf War, Beirut, and Grenada. We are honored to have Col. Cahn as our keynote speaker.”

Some seating will be provided, but those attending are encouraged to bring a chair. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center.