Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28
410-289-BUXY
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 20:
TBA
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th & Boardwalk
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays & Saturdays:
Phil Perdue on Piano
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
410-289-6846
37th & 38th St. Oceanside at
Castle In The Sand Hotel
Friday, Oct. 20:
Darin Engh,
The Dunehounds
Saturday, Oct. 21:
Doug Kaetz,
Lime Green Band
Sunday, Oct.22:
Dylan Canfield
Monkee Paw
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 20:
Jack N T Lutz
Saturday, Oct. 21:
Identity Crisis
Cork Bar
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Saturday, Oct. 21:
Wes Davis
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 20:
Aaron Howell
Wednesday, Oct. 25:
Jack N T Lutz
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 20:
Black Dog Alley
Saturday, Oct. 21:
Risky Business
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St.
In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 20:
DJ RobCee,
No Go Romeo
Saturday, Oct. 21:
DJ The Show,
Sons Of Pirates
Tuesday, Oct. 24:
Latin Night w/ DJ Patona
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 20:
TBA
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 20:
DJ Bigler
Saturday, Oct. 21:
Rogue Citizens,
DJ Rupe
Sunday, Oct. 22:
Opposite Directions
Thursday, Oct. 26:
Dust N Bones Duo
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beast By DeoGee
Saturday, Oct. 21:
Mercury Agenda
Sunday, Oct. 22:
Beats By DeoGee
Mondays:
Karaoke w/ Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boards
Friday & Saturday,
Sept. Oct. 20 & 21
Radio Hero
Tuesdays:
DJ Madame Dutchess
Wednesdays:
DJ Papi
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 20:
DJ Tuff,
DJ Bobby O,
Element K Duo,
The Gab Cinque
Saturday, Oct. 21:
DJ Bobby O,
John McNutt Band,
The Way Outs,
Screaming Monkeys
Thursday, Oct. 19:
DJ Connair,
Full Circle
The Original Greene Turtle
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 28:
No Brakes