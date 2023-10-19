Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28

410-289-BUXY

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 20:

TBA

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th & Boardwalk

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays & Saturdays:

Phil Perdue on Piano

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

410-289-6846

37th & 38th St. Oceanside at

Castle In The Sand Hotel

Friday, Oct. 20:

Darin Engh,

The Dunehounds

Saturday, Oct. 21:

Doug Kaetz,

Lime Green Band

Sunday, Oct.22:

Dylan Canfield

Monkee Paw

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 20:

Jack N T Lutz

Saturday, Oct. 21:

Identity Crisis

Cork Bar

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Saturday, Oct. 21:

Wes Davis

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 20:

Aaron Howell

Wednesday, Oct. 25:

Jack N T Lutz

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 20:

Black Dog Alley

Saturday, Oct. 21:

Risky Business

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St.

In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 20:

DJ RobCee,

No Go Romeo

Saturday, Oct. 21:

DJ The Show,

Sons Of Pirates

Tuesday, Oct. 24:

Latin Night w/ DJ Patona

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Friday, Oct. 20:

TBA

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd.,

West O.C.

Friday, Oct. 20:

DJ Bigler

Saturday, Oct. 21:

Rogue Citizens,

DJ Rupe

Sunday, Oct. 22:

Opposite Directions

Thursday, Oct. 26:

Dust N Bones Duo

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays:

Beast By DeoGee

Saturday, Oct. 21:

Mercury Agenda

Sunday, Oct. 22:

Beats By DeoGee

Mondays:

Karaoke w/ Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Deogee

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boards

Friday & Saturday,

Sept. Oct. 20 & 21

Radio Hero

Tuesdays:

DJ Madame Dutchess

Wednesdays:

DJ Papi

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 20:

DJ Tuff,

DJ Bobby O,

Element K Duo,

The Gab Cinque

Saturday, Oct. 21:

DJ Bobby O,

John McNutt Band,

The Way Outs,

Screaming Monkeys

Thursday, Oct. 19:

DJ Connair,

Full Circle

The Original Greene Turtle

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 28:

No Brakes