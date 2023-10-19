Things I Like – October 20, 2023

by

A movie on a rainy day

Eating rockfish caught around here

A conversation that stays with me for days

Polish off leftover on a weekend

The bond special needs parents share

When the clouds clear just in time for a sunset

Electric bikes

A kid’s fascination with a trash truck

Rooting for Rangers since they beat the O’s

The fun chaos of AGH’s puppy swim

Houses dressed up for Halloween

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.