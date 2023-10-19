OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City is putting on “Horror Night” at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 21 with horror movies and a costume contest. The night starts at 6 p.m. with an hour of mingling and refreshments, and films begin at 7 p.m.

Eleven short scary films and trailers from the Ocean City Film Festival will show on the tennis courts next door to the Arts Center at 502 94th St. bayside, weather permitting. Guests should bring their own chairs. In the event of bad weather, the films will move indoors at the Arts Center. A $5 donation is suggested at the door.

Films are not rated, and viewer discretion is strongly advised.

The film line-up includes:

“Midnight Oil,” directed by Trevor Taylor, where a detective tracks down a killer through a series of dreams (nine minutes).

“Misandry,” directed by Maddie Griffin, created for the 2018 Revival House Horror Trailer Challenge (one minute).

“Pocomoke State Forest: Maryland’s Heart of Darkness,” directed by Film Festival Creative Director B.L. Strang-Moya, where three documentary filmmakers venture into Maryland’s most haunted forest to gather evidence of the paranormal (13 minutes).

“Do Not Disturb,” directed by Brett Hammond, where a hotel maid encounters a terrifying ghost in the Atlantic Hotel (three minutes).

“How Can I Dream?,” directed by Logan Bilbrough, where a man with insomnia goes for a walk at 3 a.m. and discovers a mysterious door (11 minutes).

“You’re Inside,” directed by B.L. Strang-Moya, created for the 2022 Revival House Horror Trailer Challenge (one minute).

“The Scare,” directed by Torrez Wise, where an Uber driver shares frightening stories with his passenger, unraveling a terrifying anthology of horror in Salisbury (15 minutes).

“Swipe Left,” directed by Maddie Griffin, created for the 2022 Revival House Horror Trailer Challenge (two minutes).

“Trick or Bleat,” directed by Evan Gloyd, where a young mechanic in suburban Maryland fends off a psychotic aggressor and survives the night (19 minutes).

“Friday the 13th,” directed by Will Devokees, a fan trailer for a fictional installment of the Friday the 13th franchise (three minutes).

“Ba’al Out,” directed by Derek Silver where a man on his search for truth finds himself on the spiritual battleground with an ancient archon (13 minutes).