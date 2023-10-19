OCEAN CITY – This weekend marks the return of Sunfest, one of the largest outdoor festivals in the region.

Located in the Inlet lot, Sunfest got underway Thursday and continues through Sunday, promising to be an unforgettable experience, featuring an exciting lineup of entertainment, delicious food, arts and crafts, and endless fun for the whole family. Admission to Sunfest is free.

What to expect at Sunfest this year, according to the Town of Ocean City.

Live entertainment: Sunfest is known for its outstanding live performances, and this year is no exception. Enjoy four days of free musical acts including the Spin Doctors, Ballyhoo and multiple genres ensuring there is something for every music enthusiast.

Delicious food: Savor the flavors of Ocean City with an array of mouthwatering dishes and treats. A wide selection of food vendors offer tasty made-to-order eats so you won’t be going hungry.

Arts and crafts: Discover unique treasures and one-of-a-kind creations from talented artisans and crafters. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, you’ll find it here.

Kid-friendly activities: Sunfest is a family-friendly event. Kids can enjoy a variety of activities, including a beach maze, pumpkin races, Halloween trunk or treats, and much more, ensuring they will have just as much fun as the adults. For some of the events, come dressed in your costumes.

Pets: Tailored for every member of the family, including everyone’s beloved furry friend. A lineup of activities including a pet parade, competitions, and the return of Dock Dogs with a National Point Competition.

Bike events: Saturday brings bicycle fans a testing opportunity and a shopping experience. Give it a go at the Sunray Bicycle Sprint Race and shop some very rare bikes at the swap meet. A BMX Freestyle Exhibition and Workshop is offered all weekend.

Fireworks: As the sun sets, Ocean City’s Sunfest comes alive. Gather on the beach Saturday evening for a cozy bonfire, followed by fireworks, creating a magical family-friendly evening.

Mayor Rick Meehan expressed his excitement about the return of Sunfest, saying, “Sunfest has always been a beloved tradition in Ocean City and is our way of saying thank you for a great season. We are thrilled to welcome locals and visitors back for another incredible year.”

To view the full schedule of events visit www.ococean.com or download the Ocean City Events App, https://oceancity.ourloyaltyapp.com/.

Parking is restricted at the festival grounds so it is advised visitors take advantage of the town’s park and ride services. The West Ocean City Park and Ride on Route 50 just west of the bridge provides a convenient location for attendees with free parking and affordable shuttle service to and from the South Transit Center on S. Division Street, just one block from Sunfest. Shuttle service is $4 to ride all day.

Special event express shuttle service is also available at the Convention Center on 40th Street, where you can park for free in the south lot and ride the express shuttle directly to Sunfest. Fare is $4 to ride all day. Passes purchased for either express service are also valid all day aboard the Coastal Highway Beach Bus.

The Boardwalk tram also will be in service during the event with fare of $5 per boarding one way. For additional information, visit the public works transportation webpage at www.oceancitymd.gov.