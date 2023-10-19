The Berlin Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of British Rose. Pictured are Town of Berlin officials presenting new business British Rose with a proclamation at the shop’s ribbon cutting ceremony. The Main Street business, in the former location of Bruder Home, is operated by sisters Larnet St. Amant and Deborah Passwater. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group congratulates Christine Smith, architectural designer, on her election as a board member for the Wicomico Chapter of the ACE Mentor Program.

ACE is known for its commitment to providing mentorship and educational opportunities to aspiring students in the architecture, construction, and engineering fields.

Andrea Suk, director of the ACE Mentor Wicomico Chapter, commented, “Christine’s willingness to serve on the board of ACE is truly commendable, and we are excited about the fresh perspectives and enthusiasm she brings to our mission.” As a board member, Smith will be involved in making strategic decisions, supporting fundraising efforts, and helping to shape the chapter’s programs and initiatives. Her role is essential to ensuring the continued success and growth of the ACE Mentor Program in the Wicomico area.

Established in 1983, Becker Morgan Group is a leader in architecture, engineering, surveying, land planning, and interior design in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.

Casino Revenues

BERLIN – Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $155,097,779 in revenue from slot machines and table games during September 2023, down $4,172,529 (-2.6%) compared to September 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in September 2023 totaled $66,441,145, a decrease of $1,517,500 (-2.2%) compared to September 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in September 2023 were $47,848,430, a decrease of $1,505,492 (-3.1%) compared to September 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for September 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,264 slot machines, 206 table games), $61,969,980 in September 2023, a decrease of $1,827,059 (-2.9%) from September 2022.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,846 slot machines, 179 table games), $58,412,443 in September 2023, an increase of $1,578,778 (2.8%) from September 2022.

Horseshoe Casino (1,400 slot machines, 122 table games), $14,451,736 in September 2023, a decrease of $2,808,707 (-16.3%) from September 2022.

Ocean Downs Casino (866 slot machines, 19 table games), $8,733,540 in September 2023, a decrease of $445,485 (-4.9%) from September 2022.

Hollywood Casino (663 slot machines, 19 table games), $6,722,454 in September 2023, a decrease of $335,708 (-4.8%) from September 2022.

Rocky Gap Casino (623 slot machines, 16 table games), $4,807,625 in September 2023, a decrease of $334,348 (-6.5%) from September 2022.

Advisor Welcomed

MILLSBORO – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) announces the newest addition to its team, Bryant Zimmerman, investment advisor representative.

Zimmerman is based out of the Salisbury office and joins the firm with two years in the industry.

President and Partner JD Schroen, CPA, shares “Bryant’s knowledge of the industry already shows an impressive forecast for his growth. His energy and camaraderie with the team already prove he is a great fit with CFS. We are thrilled to welcome Bryant to the firm.”

Zimmerman graduated locally from Salisbury University with a bachelor’s degree in finance with a financial planning track. Born and raised on the Eastern Shore, he continues to be heavily involved in the community as a proud member of the Salisbury Lions Club, serving in District 22B.

As one of the newest members of the Lions Club, Zimmerman has enjoyed volunteering to cook the infamous fried chicken at the county fair and other upcoming festivals. Zimmerman enjoys volunteering with local fundraisers and attending events across the region. He enjoys golfing, hunting, spending time with his family and working on his farm.

Administrator Named

SALISBURY – The City of Salisbury is proud to announce the hiring of Salisbury Fire Chief John Tull as the new deputy city administrator.

Tull has been with the Salisbury Fire Department for 30 years including 19 years as a senior manager in the department and the last five as chief. He will retire from the fire department effective Thursday, Nov. 30.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve as the next Deputy City Administrator and it was an honor to have received the support of the City Administration and the City Council,” Tull said. “I am excited to start this new chapter, working with the tremendous men and women of this City and look forward to the new opportunities that come with this appointment.”

Tull is a graduate of Wicomico High School, earned an Associate of Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services from Wor-Wic Community College and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Columbia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in fire science (2010).

He began his career in 1994 as a firefighter and paramedic. In 2002, he became an engine lieutenant, while he also began working as an emergency services instructor for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. Over the next two years, he was training captain and engine captain before being promoted to assistant fire chief in 2004. He was named fire chief in May of 2013.

As the fire chief, he provided strategic planning, organization, and direction of activities and personnel. He was responsible for developing long- and short-range plans, goals and objectives for the department, and assessing progress and performance in achieving established goals. He prepared and administered the annual fire department budget, authorized expenditures according to department guidelines, and ensured compliance with established fiscal policies of the city. He communicated with city officials, community leaders and outside agencies to resolve problems, coordinate activities, exchange information, and respond to questions and resolve complaints regarding department operations and services.

“It has truly been an honor to serve the City of Salisbury as the Fire Chief and I believe the unique opportunity to become the Deputy City Administrator will allow me to mold and develop this position into one that defines my character, dedication, professionalism and integrity,” Tull said. “This new chapter will afford me the opportunity to continue working with the great people of this City.”