Kiwanis Club Hosts Guest Speaker

by

eDiakonia Executive Director Ken Argot was a guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. The club went on to make a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit. Pictured from left to right is Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing, Argot and President-Elect Candy Foreman during the check presentation.