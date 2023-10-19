OC Paramedics Foundation Dedicated Leaf

dThe Ocean City Paramedics Foundation recently dedicated a leaf on the Tree of Life at Convention Center to Stan Kahn, a longtime member of the Foundation.  In attendance were: Felecia Kahn, Paul Kahn, Sandy Gaal, Dan Harris, Marcia Hirsch, Veronica Kahn, Aviva Kahn, Buck Mann, Sidney Ward, Billy Carder, Rick Pairo, and Arlan Kenny.