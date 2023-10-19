The recently restored sign to the Ocean Pines Yacht Club is pictured. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Ocean Pines recently announced the successful rehabilitation of the iconic “sail” entranceway sign at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.

The sign has been part of the entrance at the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Mumford’s Landing Road for nearly 50 years.

General Manager John Viola said the project, a collaboration between Ocean Pines Public Works and an outside contractor, reinforces the Association’s commitment to ongoing maintenance and preserving the rich heritage of the community.

The restoration involved power washing and a thorough cleaning of the sail sign, plus the two Mumford’s Landing signs, by Public Works. An outside contractor repaired rotted wood and applied a fresh coat of paint. Ocean Pines Public Works restored the lettering on the signs.

The origin of the sail sign is believed to trace back to a concept drawing featured in the original Ocean Pines informational booklet created by developer Boise Cascade. This symbol has stood as a point of reference for residents and visitors alike for nearly five decades, guiding them to the Yacht Club.

John Talbot, an original Boise Cascade salesperson and longtime community resident, fondly recalls the installation of the iconic sign in 1975.

“It was a point of reference as an owner, and you couldn’t help but notice it. It was just another added feature to tell people where the Yacht Club was going to be,” he said.

Talbot vividly remembers the excitement surrounding the Yacht Club’s opening and said it was a hot topic of conversation throughout the community.

Marlene Ott, an Ocean Pines resident for more than 50 years, noted the entranceway also graces the cover of the “History of Ocean Pines, Maryland” book written by Bud Rogner.

“I recall that it has always been there,” she said, adding the sign has always symbolized the Yacht Club for residents.

Marvin Steen, one of the original developers and a resident for more five decades, also acknowledged the enduring presence of the sign.

“It’s been there a long time,” he said. “The maintenance on those signs over the last few years has been fantastic. They’ve been looking really good.”

The restoration of the sign not only preserves an iconic landmark, but has also visually improved its prominence.

“Visually, the improvements made them more pronounced,” Talbot said. “I personally say that was a plus factor.”

Viola said the association will continue to focus on maintenance and upkeep of the community.