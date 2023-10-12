County Disappoints With Memorial Handling

Editor:

In 2017 our family sought to correct multiple inaccuracies on the Vietnam Memorial at the Worcester County Courthouse in Snow Hill. Because our two brothers’ names were on that memorial, we had some skin in the game. That memorial was “dedicated to the memory of the men of Worcester County who gave their lives for our country in Vietnam.” Only seven of the 18 names listed had died in Vietnam, and only five of those seven could reasonably be considered men of Worcester County.

We first contacted the County Commissioners’ office in 2017, and a few months later were assured that they had “begun preliminary research to correct the inaccuracies and to develop a new plaque…” In May, 2023, our family participated in Snow Hill’s Memorial Day parade, placing wreaths on the war monuments. That’s when we first saw the new plaque and learned that our efforts over the past six years had failed — incorrect names persist and the dedication is confusing at best.

From the beginning, we were stonewalled by the county. A three-year silence, with our emails and calls going unanswered dashed our hopes of meaningful and efficient collaboration. Talbot and Somerset counties, as they undertook the difficult task of researching the Vietnam War dead, relied upon their citizens. The result is that their memorials reflect the true participation of their counties in the war. Worcester County’s does not.

In the two meetings we were granted in 2017 and 2022, we shared our extensive database research (The Wall, National Archives & Records Administration, newspaper archives, death certificates, Find-a-Grave) and, importantly, interviews with surviving family members and friends. Though the county had access to other pertinent data, we never saw any evidence of their promised research. There was no public discussion. When we were informed of their decision after the fact, we strenuously objected to it in writing, hoping to forestall its purchase.

The new dedication is to the memory of “the men of Worcester County and all others who gave their lives in service for our country during the Vietnam War.” Inexplicably, the County’s ‘correction,’ while reducing the names from 18 to seven, broadened the dedication to include tens of thousands who were not from Worcester County and whose service and deaths did not occur in Vietnam.

This means that all but one of the original 18 names, should still be on the plaque. Additionally, though a reader may guess that the names they chose to list might have some connection to Worcester County, that connection is not specified and two of the men are not Worcester Countians. Worst of all, there is no indication that the five Worcester Countians in the seven names listed died in combat in Vietnam. How many ways could they mess this up?

In our little war with the county, we are waving our white flag. Bureaucracy has “won.” But we are going on record with the truth. These are the 5 men of Worcester County who died in combat in Vietnam: Barry Berger, Frederick Bivens Jr., Charles Briddell, Michael Gordy and Nutter Wimbrow III.

The nearby WWI, WWII and Korea memorials are appropriately dedicated to just those from Worcester County, so their sacrifices can be remembered by their community in their community. Sadly, the current Vietnam memorial falls far short of this goal.

The accuracy and impact of the Vietnam Memorial has fallen prey to an arrogance of power in the County government that chose to operate in isolation. This kind of culture produces inferior and embarrassing outcomes, as it certainly did in this case.

Rhonda Dykes, Belva Dennis, Abby Mason

X

Rallying For Buckingham

Editor:

Buckingham Elementary has been my workplace for the last 26 years. There is no school in the world that comes close to what we represent to our community. We are democracy in action, no matter a child’s background, race, religion, or economic status we love and educate them all.

The connection between Berlin and Buckingham stretches all the way back to the 1800’s when the first school named Buckingham was opened. Our current building was built in 1978 on the same location of the previous Buckingham Elementary, which was originally Buckingham High School. This current building is woefully inadequate for the needs of our children today. Yet, in spite of the building’s deficiencies, our faculty and staff continue to love and teach all of our children, every day.

Our kids deserve the same educational opportunities that the students of Showell and Ocean City receive every day in their updated buildings. Berlin is a thriving small town with a community committed to making Berlin a great place to live and work. The Worcester County Commissioners must find a way forward to fund and build this school.

Dr. Melissa Reid

Berlin

X

Disturbed By Concerns Over Public School Safety

Editor:

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser and Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli expressed their apprehensions about the safety of our local schools in a letter to the Worcester County School Board. Basically, they have serious concerns about “the consistent lack of notification to law enforcement about criminal activity and delinquent acts occurring at school or by students.” Unfortunately, it’s a problem that’s far from unique to our area and a trend across the nation.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2019-20 (the most recent school year with available data), 77 percent of public schools nationwide reported at least one incident of crime. This amounted to 1.4 million incidents. Only 47 percent of schools reported these incidents, resulting in 482,400 reported incidents.

Also, the percentage of schools recording incidents was consistently higher than the percentage reporting these incidents to law enforcement. For instance, 70 percent of schools recorded violent incidents, but only 32 percent reported them. The numbers were similar for serious violent incidents (25 vs. 14 percent), thefts (32 vs. 15 percent), and other incidents (57 vs. 36 percent).

Public schools recorded 19 violent incidents per 1,000 students but reported only 5 violent incidents per 1,000 students to law enforcement. This raises questions about the accuracy of school data and the ability of law enforcement to address these issues.

The root of the problem lies in the overwhelming pressure placed on schools to address the “School-to-Prison Pipeline.” While a noble cause, it forces schools to resort to underreporting incidents to avoid negative consequences such as suspensions and arrests. Evaluations and promotions of school administrators are often tied to reducing suspension and arrest rates.

In 2013, the O’Malley administration adopted a new set of standards for student discipline in our public schools. They required local systems to revise discipline policies to reflect a therapeutic and restorative approach, and to reduce the use of exclusionary discipline (removing students). We are now seeing the results. This is no different than police or sheriff’s departments not reporting crime to make the community appear safer.

I hope the school board will acknowledge the issue and make the corrections, but something tells me we are in for an uphill battle. As a former administrator in a large public school system in Maryland, and a current consultant in school climate and safety, I can safely say that no one wants disruptive and criminal students removed more than board members, superintendents and administrators do. It is the political pressure, laws and policies from the state level that causes the issue.

The updated memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the sheriff’s department and the school system has a specific clause that requires administrators to “Promptly report to SRD’s all crimes, delinquent acts, and violations of the WCPS Code of Conduct as outlined in the WCPS Administrator’s Guide to Offense Codes “required external notifications” coming to their attention whether occurring on or away from the school premises.”

The simple problem is that school administrators are not reporting crimes as required by the MOU; but, as you can see, it goes much deeper. The answer for schools is not to reduce suspensions and arrests, but to reduce the need for them.

I applaud Sheriff Crisafulli and State’s Attorney Heiser for taking a stand on this issue, as the safety and security of our students should always be a top priority. It’s an uphill battle, but a necessary one to ensure that our schools remain safe centers for learning.

John Huber

Ocean Pines

X

Where Is Enforcement?

Editor:

I would like to know whether agencies are enforcing state laws against passing on the right.

At two of the openings — to get from Route 50 West to Route 50 East and Old Ocean City Boulevard and from Route 50 West to Main Street, Berlin, often, when waiting to cross the highway, I see other vehicles come around to my right and attempt to cut me off. Is this, or is it not, against the law? If so, why is it not enforced?

Also, the speed limit on Old Ocean City Boulevard in front of the VNA Veterinary Hospital is, I believe, 40 miles per hour. This speed limit often is violated, making it practically impossible to exit the veterinary hospital parking lot. Why is the speed limit not enforced there?

I would appreciate answers to these questions.

Bob Faszczewski

Berlin

X

Freeman Pavilion Reflects, Looks Ahead

Editor:

As the season changes on Delmarva, we want to reflect on another impactful season at Freeman Arts Pavilion on the heels of a successful year of growth for the Arts Access Initiative.

2023 marked the 16th season of presenting the arts for the outdoor performing arts venue, a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, in Selbyville. This season brought fresh beginnings to the nonprofit as it debuted the new Box Office and Main Entrance. These are the first of two permanent structures in the venue and the first part of the multi-phased plan for the expanded venue. These new structures have transformed the entry experience for patrons.

The covered wooden structure of the Main Entrance is not only a focal point upon entering Freeman Arts Pavilion, but the landscaping featured as patrons walk toward and through the entrance has created a warm and vibrant greeting. The new Box Office includes 3 external windows for guests to have an on-site ticket purchase option, as well as an internal location for visitors to purchase merchandise, inquire about future shows, and serves as an information hub for guests.

These new amenities have expedited guest entry into the venue and expanded safety for visitors, while enhancing the overall experience from entry to exit. We are thrilled to have successfully achieved this first phase of the Freeman Arts Pavilion through the continued support of community members and local businesses who have contributed to our Capital Campaign and we look forward to connecting with more individuals as we set our sights on “The Next Stage” in seeking community funding.

2023 has proven to be another milestone year for the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, having provided arts experiences to nearly 130,000 students, residents and visitors, thus far, including more than 105,000 attendees at the Freeman Arts Pavilion. Fans of artists such as Darius Rucker, Lady A, Jason Mraz, Dionne Warwick and Brandi Carlile joined us this season — many for the first time. The genre-diverse lineup also featured immensely talented performers representing a wide variety of artists, from tribute bands and dance companies to children’s theatre and a cappella groups — there was something for everyone at Freeman Arts Pavilion this summer, including over 25 free performances for all to enjoy.

We are excited to share the music doesn’t stop with the conclusion of the summer season. In a driven effort to expand our mission, we continue to partner with schools in Worcester, Wicomico and Sussex counties to present Arts Education programming for students in pre-K to 12th grade. During the 2022-23 school year, more than 13,500 students experienced the arts through this initiative at no cost to schools, students or the community. This year, we look forward to expanding arts access opportunities by partnering with community groups, such as local libraries and after-school programs, to provide free live arts performances for the community at-large. The first public performance for the off-season was held on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Selbyville Public Library, featuring the Delaware Poets Laureate.

The work of our organization is not possible without the support and dedication of our volunteers, sponsors, donors and patrons. More than 270 individuals contributed volunteer hours and support this year, totaling more than 18,000 hours served. We are eternally grateful for those who allow our mission to continue — they see the mission in action, and lead with our vision in mind to create a vibrant arts community. We thank everyone who has contributed to creating opportunities that elevate the human spirit and continue to support providing arts access to all.

Patti Grimes

(The writer is the executive director of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation.)