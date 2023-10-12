Directors Announced

OCEAN CITY – The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the 2023-2024 Board of Directors.

Board officers include Chair Phillip Cheung, CG Accounting Group, LLC, Chair-Elect Steve Pastusak, Jolly Roger Amusement Park, Treasurer

Salvatore Fasano, LaQuinta Hotel & Suites, Secretary Ashley Harrison, Harrison Group Resort Hotels, and Immediate Past Chair

Bob Thompson, D&B Construction and Development.

Ex officio board members include John Gehrig, Ocean City Council / D3, and Joe Mitrecic, Worcester County Commission / Mitrecic Builders. Council of advisors include Ricky Pollitt, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore, Stefanie Rider, Wor-Wic Community College and Chad Toms, Whiteford, Taylor and Preston.

Board directors include Billy Apostolou, Direct Mortgage Loans, Elaine Davidson, RE/MAX Advantage Realty, Gary Figgs, Seacrets, Joe Groves, Spoondrift Management Group, Toni Keiser, Atlantic General Hospital, Joe Magnolia, 5 Star Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Lyndsey Odachowski, Positive Energy, Dr. George Ojie-Ahamiojie, UMES, Trisha Seitz, Effectv and Joe Wilson, Coastal Life Realty Group.

Incoming board members are Elaine Davidson of RE/MAX Advantage Realty and Trisha Seitz of Effectv. They were installed at the monthly board meeting on Sept. 21.

Davidson started her real estate career in Lancaster County, Pa., in the late 80’s and purchased her first home in Ocean City. She was elected to the HOA Board of Directors for that community and established committees which are still in place today. She moved to the area permanently in 2005 and was instrumental in opening a RE/MAX Advantage office in Ocean City. She was inducted into the RE/MAX International Hall of Fame in 2010.

Since 2006 Davidson has served on and chaired numerous chamber committees including the monthly networking event Alive after 5, OC Air Show, annual Chamber Cup golf tournament, St Patrick’s Day Parade and Chamber Lights decorating contest. In 2010 she received the Ambassador of the Year award.

“I’m now looking forward to entering a new stage with the chamber as a board member and bringing my passion and dedication that has allowed me to serve the chamber community over the past 17 years,” she said.

Seitz joined Comcast in 2006 in York, Pa. Her family made the permanent move to Ocean City in 2014 where

she remained with Comcast and is celebrating her 17th year with the company.

She joined the chamber in 2015 and has been an active ambassador and member of the special events committee and has been integral to the Chamber Lights decorating contest, annual Chamber Cup golf tournament, Alive after 5 and the upcoming Seafood Boil.

“It’s so special to know so many people here that care about our town and its residents and visitors. The transition from part-time to full-time resident was seamless and I’ve made some of my closest friends and clients through the chamber,” she said.

Seitz also co-chairs a lead referral group, is marketing director for the LPGA Amateurs MD/DE Chapter and is an active member of the ladies Junior Auxiliary Group within the Atlantic General Hospital organization.

X

New Practice

OCEAN CITY – Dr. Suzanne Sampson is pleased to announce that the new office of Family Chiropractic Care has just opened in Ocean City, Md.

Conveniently located at 11944 Ocean Gateway (Unit B, next to OC Organics, look for Holistic Wellness sign), Dr. Sampson expressed excitement for the new address, which puts Family Chiropractic Care in immediate proximity to several other highly respected practitioners of more natural, holistic healthcare specialties.

“We will still be offering the same dedication and range of services for the whole family,” she explains, “continuing to provide everyday care for conditions including back and neck pain, posture, sciatica, asthma, headaches/migraines and much more – while offering experienced consultation on nutrition and fitness, as well.”

She also emphasizes the core principles of chiropractic, affirming that, “Our goal always is to assist our patients in achieving their optimal health, with the purpose of helping them lead better, more fulfilling lives.”

Dr. Sampson has been practicing on the Eastern Shore for more than 30 years, building a stellar reputation in the community for highly personalized, above-and-beyond care. She holds a degree from Life University in Georgia and has been licensed to practice in the state of Maryland since 1989.

X

President Welcomed

OCEAN CITY – Shore United Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Mears as our regional president in the coastal region, serving the coastal areas of Delaware and Maryland.

Mears’ impressive background in banking, personal accomplishments and dedication to his team and

community gives no surprise as to how he earned this role within the bank.

He joined Shore United Bank after spending a large portion of his career at Mercantile Bank.

“In my prior Banking career, which now spans over 33+ years, I’ve been everything from teller to CEO” he said.

In addition to his experience in banking, Mears’ expertise began from a solid educational foundation.

“I am a 1988 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech). I’ve gone to University of Maryland Banking School, University of Oklahoma Commercial Lending School and graduated from Leadership Maryland – class of 2013,” he explained. “My goal is to enhance efficiency, create success for my teammates and contribute to the team’s overall productivity and success. We help make dreams come true every day for our clients.”

Residing in Berlin with his wife, Laura, and two sons, Mears’ commitment to the community is no exception to his impressive background.

“I currently serve on The Board of Directors for Atlantic General Hospital, along with Chair of The Investment Committee,” he explained. “I am a board member and serve on the Executive Committee for the Delmarva Council – Boy Scouts. In the past I have served as President of United Way of The Lower Eastern Shore.”

Shore United Bank is a full-service community bank with a rich history dating back to 1876. The bank operates in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, offering a wide range of financial services to individuals and businesses. For more information, visit www.shoreunitedbank.com.

X

Course Completed

SALISBURY – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate Associate Advisors Chris Messick and Dylan Mezick recently spent four days in Philadelphia, Pa., completing the CCIM CI 101 class.

CCIM is a Certified Commercial Investment Member. For 50-plus years, the CCIM Designation has remained the gold standard for commercial real estate professionals. To earn CCIM, real estate professionals must complete four core courses and five exams.

CI 101: Financial Analysis for Commercial Investment Real Estate is a bedrock class for real estate practitioners. This class introduces the CCIM Cash Flow Model, a tool for ensuring your investment decisions are based on wise financial fundamentals. During the course, business professionals learn how to use key financial concepts such as Internal Rate of Return (IRR), Net Present Value (NPV), Cap Rate, Capital Accumulation, and the Annual Growth Rate of Capital to compare different types of commercial real estate investments.

Messick is part of the McClellan Team, alongside John McClellan and Kelly Jeter. He began his career as a residential agent before switching over to a commercial advisor. Messick is driven to build strong relationships while brokering sales and leases.

Mezick began working for SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate in 2021. Mezick is establishing himself with a comprehensive awareness of the commercial real estate market and the ability to spot possibilities and provide outcomes for his customers.