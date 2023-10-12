OCEAN CITY – Plans to adopt a new police department policy manual will advance following a favorable vote Tuesday.

In a work session Tuesday, representatives with the Ocean City Police Department presented the Mayor and Council with a revised policy manual that will replace the agency’s general orders. Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said the manual implements new policies in compliance with state and federal laws.

“For us, a law enforcement of our size, to have the policies, rules and regulations of its police department from A to Z current and updated in accordance with law of the state of Maryland, everything from police reform, is a true feather in our cap and something we should tout,” said Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “There are a number of agencies that aren’t in the position we are quite honestly because it’s very difficult to get to where we are.”

Lt. Frank Soscia, head of the department’s office of professional standards, told officials this week recent state legislation prompted a review and revision of the Ocean City Police Department General Order Manual. Partnering with Lexipol – a national policy development company specializing in public safety – he said countless hours were spent drafting a new manual, which incorporates policies on body-worn cameras, officer-involved shootings and deaths, and use of force, among other things.

“As you are aware, in 2021 the Maryland legislature implemented sweeping legislation that heavily impacted police departments across the state and caused an extensive need for the revision of current policy,” he said. “The Ocean City Police Department thought it would be prudent, based off the fact there were extensive changes that needed to be made to the policy, that they partner with Lexipol to make sure that they maintain, and maybe even exceed, the high standards that are expected of the police department.”

Soscia said Lexipol had experts in state-specific laws that develop public safety policies. Those policies, he said, are not only vetted by the company’s attorneys, but by Ocean City Police Department staff.

“Once these policies are developed, they are pushed through to us through a web-based system and again reviewed by command staff and internal subject matter experts to ensure that the policies developed are practical, applicable and functional for the police department,” he said, “to make sure they fit the needs of the Ocean City Police Department.”

Soscia said there were benefits to utilizing Lexipol’s services, as the company provides real-time policy updates. As state and federal laws change, the department’s policy can change with it.

“So if there is a Supreme Court decision, a case is decided on the state level which causes a change to the way we do business, that needs an immediate change to policy, Lexipol is on top of that and pushes it out,” he explained. “It will look across all of their policies and make sure that any specific area of a policy that’s touched by any of these changes are updated, or at least they offer us the opportunity to update it.”

Soscia added that the revised policy manual not only protects the town and its police personnel, but also ensures a positive public experience.

“What that translates into is the department is then in compliance with best practices, state law and federal law,” he explained. “And it limits the risk to the Town of Ocean City, limits the risk to the police personnel, and ultimately it’s going to create an improved experience for the citizens of Ocean City through a robust policy that’s being developed.”

Soscia said Lexipol also offers training on new policies. That training, he explained, can be done virtually and tests officers on their knowledge of the subject matter.

“It, again, minimizes risk to Ocean City but it also is going to set the police officers and personnel up for the best possible chance of success to make sure they are grasping the concepts that the police department are putting forth,” he said.

Soscia told council members the policy manual could be accessed through a management system and through a mobile app.

“Through this app, it will essentially allow officers to bring the policy manual with them in their pocket,” he said.

Council President Matt James commended the police department’s commitment to revising its policy manual.

“I appreciate all the time and effort that’s gone into this,” he said. “From what I understand it’s been quite a lengthy process.”

James noted, however, highlighted the public comment portion of the meeting, during which one resident questioned the fiscal impact of using Lexipol.

“We heard from the public earlier about the fiscal impact, and I’m assuming that’s not applicable because we already subscribe to the program,” he said. “Is that correct?”

Soscia said it was true, and that the town incurred no additional cost.

After further discussion, the council voted 7-0 to advance the new policy manual and related code amendment to the next council meeting. At that time, the council will vote on the approval of the policy manual and the first reading of the code amendment.

The completed manual, totaling 1,000 pages, can be viewed on the town’s website, oceancitymd.gov.