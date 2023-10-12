Atlantic General Hospital has acquired a special piece of medical equipment that is especially helpful for young children, paid for with a $15,000 donation from American Legion Post 166. In lay terms, it is known as a non-invasive ventilator, and is used to assist breathing without having to create an artificial airway.. The donation was received by, from left to right, Michael Loring, manager of cardiopulmonary services, Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations, and Emily Tunis, co-chair of the AGH Board of Directors. Post Charity Committee Chair Ben Dawson, and Treasurer George Barstis made the presentation.