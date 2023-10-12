Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28
410-289-BUXY
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 13:
TBA
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th & Boardwalk
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays & Saturdays:
Phil Perdue on Piano
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
410-289-6846
37th & 38th St.
Oceanside at Castle In The Sand Hotel
Friday, Oct. 13:
Darin Engh,
Full Circle
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Bell Bottom Blues,
Triggerfish
Sunday, Oct.15:
Rick & Regina
Thursday, Oct. 19:
Shortcut Sunny,
Endless Ember
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 13:
Wes Davis
Saturday, Oct. 14:
First Class
Cork Bar
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Rogue Citizens
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 13:
Jack Bannon
Wednesday, Oct. 18:
Kevin Poole
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 13:
Flipside
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Scrapple
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St.
In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 13:
DJ RobCee,
Love Hate Mixtape
Saturday, Oct. 14:
DJ TBA,
Sons Of Pirates,
9th Gear Band
Thursday, Oct. 19:
Bryan Clark
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 13:
TBA
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 13:
DJ Bigler
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Cecilia’s Fall
DJ Bigler
Sunday, Oct. 15:
Opposite Directions
Thursday, Oct. 19:
Dust N Bones Duo
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beast By DeoGee
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Rogue Citizens
Sunday, Oct. 15:
Beats By DeoGee
Mondays:
Karaoke w/Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boards
Friday & Saturday,
Sept. Oct. 13 & 14
Social
Tuesdays:
DJ Madame Dutchess
Wednesdays:
DJ Papi
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 13:
DJ Tuff,
Crash The Limo,
Hijinx,
The Benderz
Saturday, Oct. 14:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Cruz,
Cellar Sessions,
Lush,
Stealing Savannah
Thursday, Oct. 19:
DJ Connair,
Opposite Directions
The Original Greene Turtle
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 28:
No Brakes