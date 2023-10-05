OC Elementary Students Thinking Like Mathematicians

Students AKathy Huyett’s PreK-4 students at Ocean City Elementary School have been busy thinking like mathematicians.  Above, Saylor Fogle, Ryan Abuahmadeh, Bennett McGowan, Emmie Buckworth, Merrick Boden and Chloe McCallum are pictured learning to sort shapes by attributes such as color, texture, size and number of sides. Submitted Photos