LPGA Amateur Golf Donates to AGH

by

bAtlantic General Hospital received a generous donation of $5,245 from the LPGA Amateur Golf Association Eastern Shore MD/DE chapter. This donation from the chapter’s annual Pink Ball Week fundraising event will assist those in the community who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, specifically those with limited or no healthcare coverage.  Pictured from left are Ellen Ash, LPGA Amateur Golf Association Eastern Shore MD/DE chapter’s Pink Ball Week fundraiser co-chair; Chanelle Lake, Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center director; Diane Sarsfield, LPGA Amateur Golf Association Eastern Shore MD/DE chapter president; Hilanne Myers, LPGA Amateur Golf Association Eastern Shore MD/DE chapter’s Pink Ball Week fundraiser co-chair.