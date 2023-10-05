Lotta Jayne Sawyer

WEST OCEAN CITY — Lotta Jayne Sawyer, 75, of West Ocean City, passed away on Sept. 20,2023 after a brief illness.

She was born in Baltimore to Charles and Lotta Wilson on Feb. 17, 1948. She graduated from Eastern High School.

She is survived by her husband of almost 42 years, Charles “Pete” Redden Sawyer; her son, Patrick Dearborn, (Lisa) of Naples, Fla.; grandson Cooper; cousin Janette Knill (Danny), her daughter Dawn Watkins (Craig) and son Bucky; her brother Corey Jones (Raye); and her 7-year-old golden retriever, Molly.

She was predeceased by her younger sister, Carol Lynn Wilson (2022); her parents, Charles Wilson (1984) Lotta Rider Wilson (2005); and special aunt Elenor Wilson.

Since 2003, Jayne was an integral part of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association where she thoroughly loved talking with all the members. Previously she was employed by Second National Bank, Ocean City Service Company and the Maryland Coast Dispatch. Jayne was an excellent cook and her spaghetti was famous among family and friends. Everyone she met became her friend.

A celebration of Jayne’s life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at Coral Reef Restaurant from 1-3 p.m.

Dino O. Iacchetta

BISHOPVILLE — Dino O. Iacchetta, age 65, of Bishopville, died Sunday, September 17, 2023 at home.

He was born in Baltimore and was the son of the late Ercole Iacchetta and Patricia (Katsikides) Iacchetta.

He was a home builder and owned and operated Iacchetta Builders Inc. Dino was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City.

Dino was compassionate and dedicated husband, father and poppy. He took great pride in his work and made friends with everyone he met. He also had a passion for music and was especially talented at playing the piano and accordion.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Iacchetta; four daughters, Sara P. Kirby and husband Sean of Selbyville, Del., Gina Iacchetta of Bishopville, Amanda Stevenson and husband Zachary of Selbyville, Del. and Maria Iacchetta of Bishopville; two sisters, Josephine Maio of Italy and Tina Gugliaotta of Selbyville, Del.; and eight grandchildren, Maddie, Collin, Matthew, Fiona, Amelia, MaryKate, Benjamin and Max.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities Seton Center, 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne, Md. 21853.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com