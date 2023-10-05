CEO Recognition

SALISBURY – With a community of nearly 9,000 students and employees, approximately 100 buildings and a campus spanning some 220 acres, running Salisbury University — or any university — is the equivalent of overseeing a small town.

Since July 2022, SU’s 10th president, Dr. Carolyn Ringer Lepre, has been up to that task, engaging with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and constituents throughout Maryland and beyond to ensure the university is meeting and exceeding the needs of its students, employees and the greater community.

The respect and esteem she has earned among those groups in the past year has landed her on this year’s list of “Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs.” Bestowed by the Baltimore-based statewide newspaper The Daily Record and BridgeTower media, the honor recognizes those whose leadership and vision are admired by those around them. Selections are based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference.

“My favorite part of being a university President is the opportunity to meet and work with so many people whose lives are changed by the work we do,” said Lepre. “I am honored and humbled that the admiration I have for the members of our campus community — in Salisbury and beyond — is reflected back through this award. I thank those who join me every day in working to make our collective vision for Salisbury University a reality.”

Since joining the SU community, Lepre has set goals of increasing enrollment and retention rates; creating a campus-wide diversity, equity and inclusion plan; making SU a top 25 campus in U.S. News & World Report rankings; and placing a greater emphasis on study abroad and study away programs.

She also has placed an emphasis on creating a facilities plan to attract students and support high-quality educational experiences; restructuring the SU budget to ensure the university’s spending is the most strategic it can be.

In addition, she has announced priorities including adding new varsity sports including men’s and women’s golf, creating new scholarships as part of fundraising efforts for the university’s 100th anniversary in 2025, and continuing to tell the SU story through its “Make Tomorrow Yours” brand.

This is Lepre’s third honor from The Daily Record in the past six months. Others have included being recognized among Maryland’s Top 100 Women and named to its 2023 Higher Education Power List. The publication also recently named SU among its inaugural Empowering Women Award recipients, in part due to Lepre’s leadership.

Other members of the University System of Maryland (USM) community joining her on the Most Admired CEOs list include Chancellor Jay A. Perman and USM Regent Robert Wallace, who earned the accolade as the founding president, CEO and chair of BITHGROUP Technologies, LLC, an IT and hardware solutions provider based in Baltimore.

X

Store Opens

BERLIN – Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, opened at 11347 Samuel Bowen Blvd., in Berlin on Sept. 27.

Franchise owner Robert Bradley held a grand opening and fundraiser from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1 to support Stephen Decatur High School. Customers who received a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening could make a minimum $3 contribution to Stephen Decatur High School in exchange for a regular sub.

“We are thrilled to bring the first Jersey Mike’s to Worcester County,” said Bradley. “The Jersey Mike’s dedication to community involvement and charitable giving while delivering the very best sub on the planet aligns perfectly with our operating philosophy. We are excited to have partnered with Stephen Decatur High School for our grand opening charitable partner and look forward to seeing you all in our new store and in town very soon!”

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in the Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Jersey Mike’s is looking for individuals interested in career opportunities with extraordinary growth potential to join their team. Candidates who are passionate about customer service and connecting with their local community are invited to apply to [email protected]. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 443-856-2326.

X

New Police Chief

SALISBURY – Following a national search to fill the position, the City of Salisbury is proud to announce the hiring of David Meienschein as the city’s police chief.

A 36-year veteran of the Salisbury Police Department (SPD), Meienschein has served in numerous capacities over his career including 12 years as assistant chief of police and the last two months as acting chief.

“It is my honor to have served the citizens of Salisbury as a career officer and look forward to the future in my new role as Chief of Police,” said Meienschein. “Growing up in Salisbury, I have a vested interest in this community and will dedicate myself to leading the department by focusing on employee wellness, community collaboration, combating crime and helping our citizens feel safe.”

He began his public safety career in 1987 as a police officer and K-9 handler. During his tenure he has been promoted through the ranks and has been serving as acting chief of police since June 2023. He has held many administrative and operational positions within the police department. In these roles, he has focused on community oriented policing, crime reduction and police-community relations. The Salisbury native has emphasized the importance of staffing and resource allocation while addressing community issues during his career. He was a U.S. Air Force active-duty senior master sergeant from 1982 to 2003 and served in the Air Force Reserve until 2003.

Meienschein has also earned a plethora of awards and recognition of service from the SPD including: The Salisbury Police Department Community Policing Award/Military Service Award; COPP Unit Citation/Exceptional Service Award, Educational Achievement/Marksmanship Award; Canine Service Award; Honorable Service Award/Distinguished Achievement in Public Service; and numerous letters of recognition and appreciation for performance in the field and community policing activities.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Wilmington University in Georgetown, Del., and is a member of the 2005 Graduate Class Session 220 of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Meienschein joined the United States Air Force after graduating from Parkside High School in 1982. He served on active duty for four years before joining the Air Force Reserves in 1987. His career in law enforcement began the same year when he became a seasonal police officer in Ocean City, and then a police recruit for the SPD. His military career officially ended in 2003 when he retired from the reserves.

The city engaged Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting the extensive national search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments. SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process produced an incredibly strong field of candidates, with 29 applications from candidates in 15 states. The city also established a Citizen Police Chief Search Committee which reviewed the background and application materials of the candidates with SGR and ultimately selected the four finalists.

Meienschein was the top choice of both the city administration and the Citizen Police Chief Search Committee.