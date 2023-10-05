ARIES (March 21 to April 19): An upcoming trip could create some problems with your schedule unless you tie up as many loose ends as possible before you head out the door. Ask a friend or colleague to help you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Being eager to start a new project is fine. However, moving ahead without knowing what will actually be expected of you could cause a problem down the line. Ask some questions.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Getting through some recent challenges in good shape might give you a false sense of security. Don’t relax your guard. You need to be prepared for what else could happen.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Caution is still advised, even though you think you’re as prepared as you need to be at the moment. Keep in mind that change is in your aspect, and you should expect the unexpected.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The Lion’s gift of persuasion helps you get your points across, even to some of your most negative naysayers in the workplace. Also, an old friend might seek you out for some advice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Being sure of your convictions is fine, but leave some room for dissenting opinions. You might learn something that could help you avoid a possible problem later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Getting good legal advice on what your rights actually are is the first step toward resolving that pesky problem so that it doesn’t reemerge at a later date. Good luck.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Longtime relationships work well this week, whether they’re personal or professional. It’s also a good time to invite new friends and colleagues into your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): This is a good week to do the research that will help you uncover irrefutable facts for a project; this will back you up on your new venture when you most need it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Change is an important factor in your aspect this week and could affect something you might have thought was immune to any sort of adjustment or “alteration.”

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Being asked to share someone’s deeply personal confidence might be flattering, but accepting could be unwise. Decline gracefully but firmly.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): As wise as you are, you could still be misled by someone who seems to be sincere but really isn’t. Take more time to assess the situation before making any commitments.

BORN THIS WEEK: You like to face challenges that others might try to avoid, and by doing so, you set an example of courage for all.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.