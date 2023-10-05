Worcester Preparatory School recently held an energetic pep rally to commence this school year’s chosen theme of IMPACT. With pride and determination, the WPS community aims to make a significant and lasting difference in various aspects of the lives of our students, ensuring that their actions echo beyond the walls of the school itself. Divided into three categories — Impact Our World, Impact Our Community, and Impact Our School — each individual at WPS has committed to striving to make a difference in the experiences of those around them.

Throughout the academic year, several activities will be incorporated into daily school life to foster a better understanding and application of how IMPACT can manifest in various forms. Through this unified effort, WPS stands poised to not only educate its members academically but also nurture socially responsible citizens capable of leaving an indelible mark on society. Above left, seventh graders pictured are Ted Timmons, Drew Bergey, Artemiy Klimins, Jack Jarvis, Elliot Mason, Liam McAllister, Brock Hidell and Reed Grinestaff. Above right, helping get the crowd hyped were cheerleaders Evelyn Westman, Maggie McCabe, Quinn Solloway, Grant Crothers, Madilyn Nechay and Avery Roselle.

Below left, WPS seniors Savannah Palmisano and Emma Crivella were all smiles during the IMPACT pep rally. Below right, fourth grader Lila Holland had a great time participating in the games during the pep rally on Wednesday.