Berlin Town Council Approves New Position In Split Vote BERLIN – In a split vote, municipal officials approved a job description for a new special projects coordinator at town hall. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council voted 3-2 to approve a new position in town hall. Those who voted against the job description wanted it to do more to support the town's planning department,…

OC Council Advances $28M Bond Ordinance OCEAN CITY – An ordinance authorizing the sale of $28 million in general obligation bonds will advance to a first reading following council approval this week. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council agreed to move forward with a list of fiscal year 2024 projects that will be funded through a bond sale tentatively set for…

Berlin Seeks Federal Grant Help To Connect Communities BERLIN – The Berlin Town Council agreed this week to apply for federal funding that could be used for design of a pedestrian bridge over Route 113. On Monday, elected officials authorized an application for funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods for Community Planning Project. The funding could help the…