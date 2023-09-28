OC Elementary Holds Stand Up, Speak Up Assembly

by

Students CAt Ocean City Elementary’s annual Stand Up, Speak Up assembly on Sept. 21, fourth grade students presented a skit to teach strategies for dealing with bullying situations. The skit was presented to the entire school and students had the opportunity to sing and dance. Pictured, front from left, are fourth graders Luke Laurenzano, Lily Norton, Jaidee Vitjathorn, Caris Godman, Kaylin Birckett and Alfredo Castro-Gutierrez;, and, back, Teo Conev, Sunny Negash, Callie Thomas and Kristi Gjidede.