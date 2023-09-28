Photo courtesy of Donna Melson/Eastern Shore Memories

The early 1970s were a period of tremendous growth and change for Ocean City. The end of its era as a seasonal resort was fast approaching.

High-rise condos reminiscent of Miami Beach began in 1970 with the construction of the 15-story High Point South (pictured above). Within three years towering buildings would stretch from 94th Street to 118th Street along a previously mostly vacant stretch of beach.

The Ocean City Convention Center opened on April 18, 1970 and grew from an original 40,000 square feet to today’s state of art facility of over 214,000 square feet. It quickly became a venue for larger conventions, trade shows, and popular entertainment.

Finally, in April 1971 the Route 90 Bridge opened giving easy access to northern Ocean City. Within a few years a large part of the town’s year-round residents would live in neighborhoods such as Montego Bay, Little Salisbury and Caine Woods.

