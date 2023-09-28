Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team improved to 4-0 last Friday night with a 39-0 victory over Snow Hill High School. Left, senior quarterback Brycen Coleman hurdles a player for a big gain on the ground in the first half. Right, this week’s Hammond Tough Guy Award went to wideout Evan Copeland, who had four catches and a touchdown. Copeland is pictured with Bobby Hammond and Berlin Pop Warner standout Brock Coleman. Photo by Kiara Taylor.
About The Author: Steven Green
The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.