BERLIN – October once again marks the start of Worcester County History Month at local museums.

In Berlin, the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will host a variety of events to celebrate local history. Museum volunteers are hoping to generate interest in Berlin’s heritage.

“The museum’s mission is to tell the stories of Berlin; what better time to get the word out on the museum exhibits, oral histories and our collective heritage than during Worcester County History Month,” said Jack Orris, a board member at the museum.

To celebrate History Month, the museum will host a number of special exhibits. From Oct. 13-21, an exhibit will feature a journalistic history of Berlin. Another special exhibit, which runs from Oct. 23-30, will highlight 100 years of entertainment.

For the younger Berlin residents, the museum will also continue its “Junior Historians” program with an Oct. 4 session that focuses on the history of stained glass.

A few days later, on Oct. 7 the Taylor House will celebrate the Rev. Dr. Charles Albert Tindley in cooperation with the Germantown School Community Heritage Center. The museum is encouraging visitors to check out its exhibit on Tindley, known as the father of gospel music, before they head over to the Germantown School from 1-4 p.m.

“The outdoor celebration will feature local choirs singing selected Tindley hymns,” said the center’s Karen Prengaman. “The day will also include historical presentations on Tindley’s life and the inspiration for his music. The event is free to the public. New Bethel United Methodist Church, the oldest African American church in Worcester County and Tindley’s original church will be selling barbeque meals while they last.”

The following week, the Taylor House will host Harvest Book Fest during the town’s Oktoberfest event. From 12-3 p.m., visitors and residents are encouraged to stop by and see local authors and hear their stories on writing their books about Berlin. The festival will feature fiction, non-fiction and children’s authors.

The following weekend, on Sat., Oct. 21, the museum will hold its first ever cornhole tournament fundraiser. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., teams will vie for the bragging rights as the first “Taylor House Cornhole champions” and also win some cool prizes. Beer and wine will be available for purchase and entry into the best of three double elimination tournament is $50/team.

“I think this is a unique opportunity for folks to use the lawn in a new and fun way,” Orris said. “Finding ways to have interactive activities to bridge the past with the present is something we’re always looking to do.”