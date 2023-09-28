Request For Help

Editor:

A few weeks ago, my friends I went out for drinks to the Caribbean, The Angler, MR Ducks and Shotti’s. Somewhere along the line I lost my backpack.

It is a black Under Armor book bag with three pins and a Pit N Pub keychain on the outside. Inside was a daily planner, a spiral notebook and a disposable camera. Nothing of value but quite personal.

This happened on Sept. 5 and a woman called a couple of days later saying she thought she had it but didn’t leave her name or phone number.

Any help in returning my bag would be wonderful by calling 410-289-6983.

T. Lutz

Ocean City