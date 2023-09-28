American Legion Recognizes Donations

dThe American Legion family of Ocean City Post 166 donated more than $307,000 in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023. The funds went to 70 different charitable organizations, veterans groups, and public service organizations. Also included in the total was $58,000 in scholarships. In the photo, charity committee member Ben Dawson, Post Commander Tom Wengert, and Treasurer George Barstis hold the ceremonial check.