Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Sept. 29: Symphony Show

From 5 to 7 p.m. the Mid Atlantic Symphony will hold an evening with Michael Repper, the Grammy Award winning Conductor of the Symphony. Michael will be joined by several members of the symphony to provide music for everyone to enjoy. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, under Lewes, Del.

Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1: Pickleball Tourney

One of the biggest racquet sports events of the year returns with the third annual Oktoberfest pickleball tournament at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center. The event each year draws several hundred players and hundreds more spectators and is the only pickleball tournament with cash prizes held on the Delmarva Peninsula. For players, registration is $45. To register, visit https://app.pickleballden.com/externaltournament/3025225. Tournament organizers will post the full tournament schedule, including match start times, two weeks prior to the tournament. Organizers will break out age/skill brackets accordingly about three weeks prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Cathy Noble at [email protected].

Sept. 30: Annual Food Drive

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation from 9 a.m. to noon at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines (11007 Manklin Creek Road). Members will be collecting canned goods, nonperishable food items, toiletries, and monetary donations for local food banks. The needed items include ready-to-eat and microwave-ready meals, single-serve cereals, shelf stable milk, breakfast and granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, individual snack packs, cases of bottled water, and microwave rice cups. Additionally, personal hygiene items, infant formula, and diapers. Monetary donations will be used to purchase additional food items to ensure well-rounded donations are provided to each organization, as well as provide gift cards for ongoing support through the holiday season. Visit www.facebook.com/bikerswithoutbordersfoundation or email us at [email protected].

Sept. 30: Drive Thru Luncheon

From 10 am. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church featuring oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings and vegetable beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Sept. 30: AUCE Breakfast Buffet

From 7-10 a.m. at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Yard Sale

To benefit Town Cats beginning at 8 a.m. at 28 Leigh Drive, Terns Landing, Ocean Pines.

Oct. 1: Crab Feast

The Church of the Holy Spirit at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City will be having a fund-raising crab feast from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be served until 4:30 p.m. The dine-in menu will include crabs, fried chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, lemonade, iced tea, soda and desserts. Carry-out will also be available. The carry-out meal will include six crabs, two pieces of chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Crabs are medium large/large and will come from Rippon’s Seafood. The chicken is being provided by Higgins Crab House. In addition to the food, there will be a chance auction and a 50/50 drawing. The cost for adults is $45; for children ages 6 to 10, it’s $20; children under 6 eat free. Tickets are available now, by contacting the church office at 410-723-1973 or by calling Monica at 443-235-8942. There will be a very limited number of tickets at the door, so pre-sales are strongly encouraged.

Oct. 7: 5K Hero Run

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Hero Run or two mile walk, along with the 2023 First Responder Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Oct. 4. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. A Kids’ Hero Run and obstacle course for ages 9 and under will be held at 9:45 a.m.; the entry fee is $5. www.worwic.edu/5K.

Oct. 7: Fried Chicken Buffet

From 11 a.m. until at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 36540 Mt. Pleasant Road, Willards, Md. 21874. Vegetables, beverages and dessert included for dine-in. Carry-out platters available. Additional baked goods available for purchase. No pre-orders. Adults $15, Children $7.50, kids under 6 are free.

Oct. 7: Car, Bike Show

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 17th Annual Cruizers for Christ Car/Bike Show will be held at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church. Entry fee is $15. Trophies will be given to the Top 20 and “Best in Show.”

Oct. 8: Blessing Of Animals

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin will be holding at 1 p.m. at the church, which is located at 3 Church Street in Berlin. Bring your dog, cat, horse, donkey, bird, fish, reptile or other animal buddy to receive a blessing on this Sunday closest to the Feast Day of St. Francis, patron saint of all animals.

Oct. 9: Breast Cancer Event

Benefiting Women Supporting Women at 5:30 p.m. at Pure Fitness West Ocean City. Free to the public but donations greatly appreciated. Local area fitness instructors, auction and goodie bags. [email protected]

Oct. 10-12: Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course virtually from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: [email protected].

Oct. 10: Mini Golf Tourney

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Mini Golf Tournament at Nick’s Dino Golf Course on 125th Street in Ocean City at 2 p.m. Following the same rules and side bet contests as a real golf tournament, this event is for golfers and non-golfers alike. Prizes will be on hand for closest to the pin, hole in one, ball drop, and other fun contests. Mulligans available to gain an advantage. Beverages available along the course for sale. Happy Hour to follow at Grotto’s Pizza next door. Teams are twosomes, $50/team, shotgun start at 2 p.m. Sponsorships available. To register your team and snag a hole sponsorship, OceanPinesChamber.org.

Oct. 11: AARP Meeting

The local AARP chapter will meet in the Ocean City 50 Plus Center located at 41st St. and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller) at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be from the Worcester County Commission on Aging. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

Oct. 12: Seafood Boil

Join the Ocean City Chamber for a Seafood Boil from 5-8 p.m. at the Ocean Downs Casino and spend the night enjoying great food and music. Dinner is being provided by Delmarva Boil Company and Monkee Paw will be playing music all night. Each ticket includes two free drinks, $10 in casino free play and food.

Oct. 13: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin will host its monthly crab cake dinner from 4-6 p.m., eat in or carryout. Cost is $14, one crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24 for two crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $10 for a crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table available.

Oct. 13: Memorial Trap Shoot

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League is holding the first Annual Marty Kwesko Memorial Trap Shoot. Open to veterans, first responders and sport shooting enthusiasts at noon at the Synepuxent Rod & Gun Club. Milt Warren by phone or text at 443-497-0057 or email at [email protected].

Oct. 14: Shopping Extravaganza

Come fall into the holidays with Powellville Volunteer Fire Company’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza. Shop a diverse group of vendors and purchase some famous oyster sandwiches while shopping.

Oct. 14: Bingo Fundraiser

The Willards Ladies Auxiliary’s 15th Annual Baskets, Bags & Bucks Bingo fundraiser will be held at the Willards Lions Club. Chinese auction, door prizes. Refreshments on sale. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Only 200 tickets will be sold. For tickets, call 410-726-1583 or 410-835-2285.

Oct. 15: Empowering Children

Enlightening Women will hold a free community event at Henry Park, offering activities for the whole family, free school supplies, free food and free winter coat giveaways, community vendors and health vendors. Event starts at noon and runs through 4 p.m. [email protected].

Oct. 15: Blessing Of Pets

The Church of the Holy Spirit in Ocean City will hold a Blessing of the Pets ceremony from 11:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Pets should be on leashes or otherwise under their owners’ control.

Oct. 20: Fried Flounder Dinner

Bowen Fellowship Church in Newark will host at 4:30 p.m. a fried flouder dinner with sides. Carryout also available. $10.

October 21: Pancake Breakfast

Worcester County Democrats will hold the Spirit of the Party Breakfast at WORCOA’s Ocean City 50+ Center located directly across from the north end of the Convention Center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Join us for good times and to learn more about several of the upcoming Democratic candidates. Cost is $15 per person if paid in advance and $20 at the door. Registration forms can be found at worcesterdems.org. Mail it with your check payable to DCCWC. PO Box 1582, Berlin, Md. 21811. Call or text Tish at 410-804-3971 for more information or questions.

Oct. 21: Fried Chicken Dinner

Drive thru pickup only from 11 a.m..-until at New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, roll and dessert. Cost $15. Baked goods for sale. 410-543-8244.

Oct. 28: Pig Roast

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee invites all to a pig roast from noon-5 p.m. at Addis Barn, 11043 Mumford Road, Bishopville. All the fixings, family friendly, music by Chris Miller with special guest Diante Johnson, founder and president of the Black Conservative Federation. $35 per person; children 10 and under free.