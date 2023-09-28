SNOW HILL – Fun for all ages will be on the menu at MAC’s first Soles for Seniors Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WinterPlace Park in Salisbury.

Numerous activities are on tap at the inaugural event. Runners can enter a 5k run. The $35 day-of registration fee includes a long-sleeve event T-shirt. The run will begin at 9 a.m. There will also be a Soles for Seniors 1-mile walk, which can be completed as an individual or a team. Registration is $25 the day of the event. Everyone who registers will get an event T-shirt while the first 50 registrants will also get a Soles for Seniors viros. Prizes will be awarded. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. with walk starting at 9 a.m.

In the Soles for Seniors Cornhole Tournament, two-person teams will compete for cash prizes in the double elimination tournament. Check-in starts at 10:30 a.m. and play begins at 11 a.m. Registration is $50 a team.

Throughout Soles for Seniors attendees can also visit the event’s craft fair, to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Festival proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Day Program and Connections senior activity center.