Things I Like – September 22, 2023

by

“Orioles Magic” in person

Short meetings

Quick phone calls

Funny parenting stories

What a fresh load of mulch can do

When the Orioles and Ravens win on the same day

Making my wife laugh so hard her eyes water

Steak and asparagus for dinner

Any kind of a tax credit

Trying my first yellow watermelon

Keeping things simple when possible

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.