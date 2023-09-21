For as many people who converge on the Ocean City area for bike week, it’s amazing there are not more incidents. There are significant accidents typically and a few assaults, but for the most part it’s a safe weekend. It may not be peaceful and quiet, but it’s a significant economic punch for most businesses, especially hotels and restaurants, because it attracts the right clientele here.

A deeper dive into bike week was provided by Ocean City Police’s Ashley Miller. The deputy communications manager reported, “The 2023 Ocean City Bike Fest was another great turnout in town from the police department’s perspective. The event brought a lot of people into town but there were no major police issues. If you traveled downtown during the event, you saw a large contingency of Ocean City police and allied agencies near the festival grounds and several local establishments. We were on hand to ensure the event was a success with no major disruptions. Looking at the preliminary statistics for 2023, it looks like our enforcement was on par with the previous year.”

The statistics provided after an analysis reveal a 20% decline in total calls for service, from 897 last year to 761 this year. Other notable stats include 261 citizen calls for service (from 270 last year); 500 officer calls for service (from 627); 147 traffic stops (201); 157 traffic citations (106); 130 traffic warnings (95); 287 total traffic enforcement (201); 12 collisions (11); 32 total arrests (34); three drug arrests (seven); two weapon arrests (five); and eight DUI arrests (six).

The advance informational materials distributed by the Town of Ocean City for the Oceans Calling Festival have been impressive. The music festival will feature 35 bands over three stages Sept. 29-Oct. 1 as well as food, drink and clothing vendors. Earlier statements have been made that 70% of the 50,000 tickets sold were purchased by people who have never been to Ocean City. This is an amazing statistic, resulting in about 35,000 people experiencing Ocean City for the first time if the report is accurate. It was said previously tickets have been in sold every state and five international countries. The town is projecting the festival to have a $60 million economic impact.

The festival will clearly be one of the most significant special events ever hosted in Ocean City. With all the advance planning seemingly in place, the concern now turns to Mother Nature. If the event were this weekend, Saturday and Sunday would certainly be a concern with the inclement weather on the way. The good news is its next weekend, and I imagine the long-range forecast is on constant refresh for many these days.

The top concern seems to surround the sheer volume of people and transportation. A press release from the town attempts to address the issues with “traffic pattern expectations.” According to the release, “This event will be one of the busiest events the Town of Ocean City has hosted. The Ocean City Police Department will be implementing an alternate traffic pattern in the downtown area in anticipation of increased pedestrian congestion after each day.” The alternate traffic pattern will be set up after 8 p.m. each day to assist with the flow of traffic, OC Beach Buses, and pedestrians trying to leave after the festival.” The release details traffic will not be allowed south of N. Division Street; the south turn lane off the Route 50 Bridge will be blocked except for emergency vehicles, residents and buses; southbound traffic on St. Louis Avenue will be restricted to emergency vehicles, buses, residents and downtown business patrons; and Baltimore Avenue south of the bridge will be reduced to one lane of travel with the middle line used to stage mass transit and the remaining lane blocked for safety.

The release summarizes, “All traffic patterns and closures are scheduled to occur after 8 p.m. each festival day to be fully in place for the conclusion of the event. The traffic patterns will be put in place to allow for the maximum number of mass transit vehicles, and to provide plenty of area for pedestrians to exit the venue area. The traffic pattern will resume normal after the downtown area is cleared of festival goers.” Major changes to bus routes and stop frequencies are also geared toward handling the mass exodus at the conclusion of each day’s festival.

Also, a 21-page “information tool kit” was released this week by the town providing information to visitors and locals. The packet is featured on the event website and details festival grounds, transportation, parking, ride share site, a range of FAQs for businesses, public safety, transportation, Boardwalk and festival goers as well as much more.

On the topic of safety, the packet reads, “The Oceans City Police Department is fully staffed. In addition, we have several seasonal personnel still employed with our agency. The Oceans Calling Festival will have a security company within the venue to allow our officers to remain available for calls for service. We will also have a full complement of law enforcement personnel in the downtown area to assist with traffic congestion and pedestrian crossing.”

On the constant question of traffic, the packet says, “Traffic congestion should be minimal throughout the day. The festival takes place from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day. We anticipate that festival goers will filter in throughout the day. The majority of the traffic congestion is anticipated after the festival. We will have an alternate traffic pattern established to allow for additional pedestrian walkways, and the ability to stage multiple Beach Buses along Baltimore Ave for those wishing to take the bus back.”

I will be attending all three days of the festival and look forward to sharing a perspective after the fact.