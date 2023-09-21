BERLIN – As a service to the community, Atlantic General Hospital & Health System is again providing community flu vaccination with a series of free clinics for those ages 13 and older.

No appointment is required. Clinic dates are subject to change based upon flu vaccine availability.

Influenza, or flu, is a highly contagious virus spread by inhaling droplets from an infected individual’s cough or sneeze. Most symptoms emerge within 24 to 48 hours and are characterized by fever, chills, sore throat, cough and headache. Just one infected person can unknowingly pass on the flu to family members and loved ones because the virus can be transmitted 24 hours before symptoms appear.

Donations made during the Atlantic General Hospital flu clinics help offset the cost of future flu clinics.

The following is a look at the schedule of flu clinics.

Sept. 23, Oct. 27: 8-11 a.m., Barrett Medical Office Building (drive-thru), 10231 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin.

Oct. 2: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., St.

Mary Star of the Sea Holy Savior Parish, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

Oct. 9: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.,

Pocomoke Fire Department

1410 Market St., Pocomoke.

Oct. 14: 8-11 a.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 205 Market St., Pocomoke.

Oct. 17: Noon-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. 235 Ocean Pkwy., Ocean Pines.

Oct. 18: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Stevenson United Methodist Church’s Spirit Kitchen, 123 N. Main St., Berlin.

Oct. 20, 2023: 8-11 a.m., Ocean Pines Community Center (drive-thru), 235 Ocean Pkwy., Ocean Pines.

Oct. 21: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Snow Hill Fire Department, 4718 Snow Hill Rd., Snow Hill.

High-dose vaccines will available at at the Sept. 23 and Oct. 7 clinics at the Barrett Medical Office Building, the Oct. 9 clinic in Pocomoke, the Oct. 17 clinic in Ocean Pines, the Oct. 18 clinic at Stevenson United Methodist Church, the Oct. 20 clinic in Ocean Pines and the Oct. 21 clinic in Snow Hill.

For updates on the Atlantic General Hospital Community Flu Clinics, including new clinic dates and availability of high-dose flu vaccine in addition to the standard-dose vaccine, please visit www.agh.care/flu.