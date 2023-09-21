Armed Robbery Sentence

SNOW HILL – A Delaware man was sentenced this month for an armed robbery earlier this year in Showell.

On Friday, Sept. 8, Antonio Walters, age 48, of Selbyville, Del., was sentenced to serve 20 years in the Division of Correction for his conviction on the charge of armed robbery to which he pleaded guilty on July 11. Judge Brian D. Shockley of the Worcester County Circuit Court imposed the sentence and credited Walters for time served since his arrest on Feb. 20.

The charges arose from an armed robbery that was reported to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrick on Feb. 11. Troopers were dispatched to a convenience store in Showell and spoke with the store clerk who told them that a black male had entered the store, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money from the cash register and safe. The suspect was able to steal approximately $1,000 in cash from the cash register and store safe while holding the clerk at gunpoint. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division assumed the investigation, retrieved surveillance video from the store and requested the public’s assistance in identifying still photos of the suspect.

Authorities also obtained additional video surveillance from other locations showing the suspect vehicle’s path of travel shortly after the robbery. Over the course of the next several days, numerous tips were received identifying Walters as the suspect. Investigators then presented a photo array to the store clerk who was able to positively identify Walters as the person who had robbed her. On Feb. 20, MSP located Walters at a residence on Germantown Road and placed him under arrest.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser thanked the investigators of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division for their thorough investigation. Heiser also commended Assistant State’s Attorney Dempsey Stewart who prosecuted the case.

Serious Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY – A domestic incident led to first- and second-degree assault charges being filed against a Maryland man last weekend.

On Sept. 16, around 11:51 p.m., Ocean City police responded to a north Ocean City condominium building for a domestic assault report. Police immediately located a woman in the parking lot with visible signs of shock as well as fresh blood and redness to her face and neck.

The woman said her boyfriend became aggressive after accusing her of being unfaithful and becoming physical with her, choking her at one point. The man was identified as Daniel Baldwin, 46, of Fallston. The victim said Baldwin confiscated her phone and threw it into the condo parking lot shattering it. Baldwin continued to try to choke the victim, but she was able to escape the unit eventually.

Baldwin fled the scene when the victim left the room but was located by police. Baldwin has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property for destroying the victim’s cell phone.

Weapons Charges

OCEAN CITY – Numerous illegal weapons were seized by authorities last week during a traffic stop.

On Sept. 13, around 8:50 p.m., an Ocean City police officer was on uniformed unmarked vehicle patrol when a 2003 Ford Excursion was seen committing multiple traffic violations on southbound Coastal Highway at 64th Street.

Kameran Parker, 19, of Trappe, was identified as the driver. The vehicle was not properly registered with the state. Parker was ordered out of the vehicle by police and reportedly became confrontational immediately, according to police reports.

An inventory of the vehicle found a large axe handle with a metal chain loop in between the driver’s seat and center console. It was noted in the police report to be a type of deadly weapon. Also located under the driver seat was a blue bandana with a combination lock tied to it, making it a concealed deadly weapon, according to the police report.

Inside the driver’s door compartment was a metal chain with a lock secured to it; a large Ka-Bar style knife; and a small stun gun. In the rear passenger seat area was a blue wooden axe handle similar to the one located earlier but without the metal chain attached.

Parker was charged with six counts of possessing dangerous weapons considered illegal by municipal code.

Double Taser Needed

OCEAN CITY – A Florida man had to be struck with a Taser twice to comply with police officers last week.

On Sept. 14, around 12:30 p.m., Ocean City police noticed a Kia Sorento traveling on Coastal Highway around 112th Street without headlines illuminated. Police had just pulled the vehicle over about 30 minutes previously, and David Tetteh, 27, of Kissimee, Fla., was ordered not to drive because his driving privileges had been suspended. Tetteh was told he would be arrested if he drove again.

When police tried to pull Tetteh’s vehicle over the second time, the motorist accelerated, driving through a stop sign at 127th Street and Jamaica Avenue before parking the vehicle in a parking lot. When police approached the vehicle, Tetteh was still in the driver’s seat, which had been reclined back as to hide from police. Tetteh refused to obey six orders to exit the vehicle. Tetteh was warned he would be tased if he did not exit the vehicle. Tetteh refused and police used a Taser twice to gain compliance.

A records search found Tetteh’s Florida driving privileges were revoked in May for failure to comply. Delaware State Police cited Tetteh in June.

In total Tetteh was charged with intentionally resisting a lawful arrest, driving while suspended, driving without a license and fleeing and eluding related charges.

Charges After Fight

OCEAN CITY – A New York man’s confession to starting a fight with another man led to assault and weapons charges.

On Sept. 15 around 1 a.m., Ocean City police responded to a fight in progress on Caroline Street. Police found two white males involved in the altercation with Patrick Rizzo, 52, of Staten Island, N.Y., laying on his back on the sidewalk with a set of all black metal knuckles directly next to him. The first responding officer arrived on the scene to find another man holding Rizzo down “to avoid any further altercation,” according to a statement of probable cause.

Rizzo admitted to being the primary aggressor and starting the fight with the other man, who had visible signs of bruising and swelling.

Since he admitted to police as starting the fight, Rizzo was charged with second-degree assault, possession of metal knuckles and disorderly conduct.

Assault, Drug Possession

OCEAN CITY – A Delaware man was found with cocaine during the booking process after being charged with second-degree assault at a bar’s closing time.

On Sept. 17, as part of bike week operations, the Ocean City Police Department’s Quick Response Team (ORT) detail responded to a bar on 17th Street. While helping with crowd control at closing time, police noticed a man punch another individual in the face with a closed fist. Shaquone Smith, 27, of Seaford, was identified as the assailant. A woman also told police she was also punched in the face by Smith.

While being booked at the Public Safety Building, personnel located a small bag of cocaine inside of a black bag located on Smith.

Smith was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance of schedule II (cocaine).

Assault, Malicious Destruction

OCEAN CITY – A customer’s reaction to the cost of ice cream resulted in charges of assault and malicious destruction last week.

On Sept. 12, around 3:50 p.m., Ocean City police officers were dispatched to a Boardwalk eatery on 3rd Street for a malicious destruction call. Upon arrival, police met with the business owner who said Cassandra Vancleve 56, of Ocean City, was using ethnic slurs at him and his staff and creating a ruckus inside and outside the operation. An employee said Vancleve tossed her polish ice into the establishment knocking over other items creating a mess and breaking an ice cream holder display valued at $95.

According to the business owner, Vancleve became upset when she was told the price of the polish ice. She said she did not have enough cash and began to walk away from the business before charging at the business owner and the employee while using racial slurs. Video footage showed Vancleve following the store employee.

When Vancleve returned to the front of the store, she demanded another polish ice because she threw her first one. She was told she had to pay for the previous one first. Vancleve agreed and the owner said to not charge her for the second order. When she received her second cone, Vancleve threw the cone at the employee, who picked it up and tossed it back at her. Vancleve and the store employee began to argue in front of the business on the Boardwalk with Vancleve again using racial slurs and telling the store employee and owner, her “white cops” were going to kill them.

Vancleve was charged with second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.