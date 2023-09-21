MDOT Officials Share Transportation Plans; County Leaders Voice Intersection, Traffic Concerns SNOW HILL – County leaders shared concerns about local intersections as well as the need for improvements on Route 589 during a visit with state transportation officials this week. On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners met with Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld and other representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation to discuss the agency’s… Read More »

Planners Okay Conversion Of Former Phillips Property For Housing OCEAN CITY – Discussions on the conversion of the former Phillips Crab House property highlighted a resort commission meeting this week. On Tuesday, the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve a site plan to change the use of the former Phillips Crab House property, located at 21st street. Applicant LUX QOZP… Read More »

Local Development Council Seeks Casino Revenue Plans SNOW HILL – The committee that reviews how local jurisdictions use casino revenues is seeking new spending plans from the Town of Berlin and Worcester County. The Local Development Council (LDC), which meets twice a year to review local jurisdictions’ casino revenue spending, agreed this week to ask for new spending plans from Berlin and… Read More »