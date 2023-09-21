Decatur Girls Soccer

As of Wednesday, Stephen Decatur’s girls varsity soccer team’s record stood at 2-2 on the young season. The Seahawks countered losses to Mardela (3-2) and Bennett (5-1) with wins over Wi-Hi (13-0) and Kent Island (3-1). Above, sophomore Luca Russo is pictured delivering a corner in the Wi-Hi win. Below, senior Riley Wilson pushes the ball up the field against the Indians. Photos by J.P. Cathell Photography

