Tough Guy Award

Pictured, from left, are award representative Bobby Hammond, Maloney and coach Jake Coleman. Submitted Photo

The week three Hammond Tough Guy award spotlights Garrett Maloney, who delivered an exceptional performance with a 92% grade, indicating his high efficiency as an offensive lineman. He also recorded seven pancakes — a term used in football when an offensive player flattens a defensive player, allowing teammates to advance the ball.