Coastal Hospice Receives Donation

by

fCoastal Hospice is the recipient of a $13,000.00 gift in memory of Joan Gadow Glime who was cared for by the team at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Her husband, William M. Glime made this gracious donation from the Joan Gadow Glime Memorial Fund. Pictured from left to right is Tammy Patrick, Coastal Hospice director of advancement and William M. Glime.