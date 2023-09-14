Peggy W. Jones

BERLIN — Peggy W. Jones, age 86, of Berlin, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at Delmar Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Delmar.

She was born in Berlin and was the daughter of the late John Wainwright and Elsie (Warren) Wainwright.

She was a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin and was involved in many church activities.

Peggy is survived by one son, Richard G. “Rick” Jones of Berlin; one brother, James Wainwright of Willards; two sisters, Mary Louise Barnes and husband Linwood of Snow Hill and Elizabeth Tittermary of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jones, Chris McDonald and Travis McDonald; three great grandchildren, Alyvia McDonald Collin McDonald and Grayson McDonald; four sisters-in-law, Kathleen Pruitt, Achsah Jarman, Paula Jones and Marylan Shockley; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Jones; a niece, Terri Mumma; and a nephew, Robert Allen Wainwright.

A memorial service was held Sept. 14 at Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Buckingham Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 248, Berlin, Md. 21811 or Berlin Vol. Fire Co., c/o Taylor Bank, P.O. Box 5, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Casey E. Robinson

BERLIN — Casey E. Robinson, age 45, of Berlin, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

He was born in Salisbury and was the son of Gary Robinson of Bishopville and Diane (Taylor) and Mark Brueckmann of Berlin.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his life partner, Kathleen R. Hoffman of Berlin; two sisters, Jamie R. Brueckmann of Mardela Springs and Wendy R. Sapp of Whaleyville; niece, Ashton Seaton; nephews, Cruz Seaton, Brixton Seaton, Gage Pettit and Corbin Pettit; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Casey graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1996. He was the Assistant Vice President and Regional Branch Manager for Taylor Bank, where he had been employed for over 25 years. They were not only his employer but a second family to him. He loved watching the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens. Casey enjoyed working out, hunting and enjoying the company of his family and friends. He also loved spending time with Kathleen and their dog, Hanson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Calvin and Mae Taylor, Charles Francis and Hazel Robinson; aunt, Margaret “Sue” Robinson; and uncles, William “Eddie” Smack, Raymond Robinson Sr., Harry Hammond Sr.

A funeral service was held on Sept. 11 at Community Church at Ocean Pines in Berlin. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery in Willards.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Life Crisis Center, P.O. Box 387, Salisbury, Md. 21803 (in memo put Suicide Prevention (Casey Robinson)).

Dorothy Cascio Morse

BERLIN — On Sunday, September 10, 2023, Dorothy Cascio Morse peacefully passed away at Gull Creek Living Community in Berlin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Paul Cascio; her husband, Tom Morse; and her siblings, Rose, Andy, Paul, Libby, Betty, Angelo, Paul, Jr. and Joseph.

A long-time resident of Ocean City, she was active in the American Legion, an auxiliary police officer, Believe in Tomorrow, Noel, card playing and the Red Hats.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at her church, Holy Savior Roman Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.