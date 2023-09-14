Kiwanis Club Makes Donations

dThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City has a long relationship with Worcester G.O.L.D (Giving Other Lives Dignity).  Weekly there are cans placed on the meeting tables for members to donate as they wish, the sum of which is given to G.O.L.D.  The club also donates $1,500 in support of Priority One, which provides supplies for children and families.  Pictured with the donation from left to right are Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing, Worcester County G.O.L.D. Executive Director Nicholas Cranford and the Kiwanis Club Liaison to G.O.L.D., Jim Spicknall.