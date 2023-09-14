Fatal Crash On 50

BERLIN — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a young man who was riding an electric scooter in Worcester County.

On Monday morning, Muhammed Ekinci, 20, of Istanbul, Turkey, was operating a Razor electric scooter involved in the crash. Emergency medical services personnel transported Ekinci to Atlantic General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded about 6 a.m. Monday to Route 50 West in the area of Route 589 for a report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Ford Fusion struck the electric scooter.

The driver of the sedan, Katie Tucker, 45, of Berlin, refused medical treatment at the scene. Roads were closed for about three hours. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Ekinci, a J-1 student, worked at a local Food Lion and was reportedly to return home to Turkey this week.

Weapon, Drugs Located

OCEAN CITY – A drunk driving incident led to more charges when police found a loaded gun and cocaine inside the vehicle.

On Sept. 11 around 2 p.m., Ocean City police responded to 49th Street for a motor vehicle collision involving a 2017 Acura crashing into a tent on a parking lot after leaving the nearby establishment. Police arrived on the scene and smelled alcohol on the breath of the driver, Hunter Hineline, 24, of Ocean View, Del.

Hineline admitted to having consumed drinks and operating his vehicle. Hineline said he simply took a wrong turn, but police had a difficult time understanding the driver due to his level of intoxication. Hineline told police, nonetheless, he was “completely sober,” according to police reports.

While placing the motorist under arrest for driving under the influence, police searched Hineline’s vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a loaded 557 Ruger model 57 semi-automatic handgun in the glove compartment with a round in the chamber. Police also located a vial containing cocaine in the center console of the vehicle.

Hineline was charged with two counts of knowingly transporting a handgun in a vehicle on public road, two counts of transporting a handgun on person, possession of a controlled dangerous substance of schedule 2 (cocaine), driving a vehicle while impaired and other traffic offenses.

Unwanted Touching

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man was charged after groping several female strangers on the beach last weekend.

On Sept. 6, around 3:30 p.m., an Ocean City police officer was dispatched to the beach at 6th Street in reference to an assault. The victim told police she was on the beach filming Tik Tok videos when two males she did not know started dancing with her. One of the men, Manish Manish, 21, of Glen Burnie, began touching the victim inappropriately and grabbing her private parts. The victim said she made it clear the contact was not wanted and tried to leave the scene. The victim showed police the video of incident, confirming the unwanted contact of the woman’s breast and other areas.

Another woman told police Manish and a friend had approached her on the beach making her uncomfortable due to the close distance they were standing around her.

Manish fled the scene but police were able to catch up to him and friends around 4th Street. Police investigation found there were other complaints of similar unwanted touching of females by a man matching Manish’s description.

When police questioned the suspect, Manish was unable to provide a name and date of birth and were being “deliberately deceptive,” according to police reports. Police were eventually able to obtain his identification at police headquarters.

Manish was charged with fourth-degree sex assault, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering a police officer.

Domestic Incident

OCEAN CITY – Assault charges were filed this week in a domestic situation that turned violent.

On Sept. 12, shortly before 1 a.m., Ocean City police responded to 67th Street in reference to a domestic assault that had allegedly taken place. The victim told police he was punched in the face by his brother-in-law, Justin Hottle, 40, of Winchester, Va., after trying to defend his sister. Police identified signs of assault on the male victim as well as the female victim.

Hottle was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Assault, Trespassing

OCEAN CITY – A Pennsylvania man’s sucker punch of a security guard resulted assault and other charges last week.

On Sept. 9, Ocean City police were alerted to an assault that had occurred outside a bar. Police arrived to find security staff holding down Jeffrey Beary, 35, of Hanover, Pa. Beary told police he was kicked out of the establishment and randomly tackled by security.

Video footage from the bar told a different story, however. According to police reports, Beary was leaving the establishment when he punched with his right hand a security guard standing at the exit door. Police noted the footage confirmed a second-degree assault had occurred.

Beary was cited on the scene, but refused to leave the establishment’s property under orders by police and bar security. Beary continued to refuse the property, resisted handcuffs and subsequently placed under arrest for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

In all, Beary was charged with second-degree assault, trespassing and intentionally resisting arrest.

Prescription Drug Possession

OCEAN CITY – An expired vehicle tag led to drug possession charges in Ocean City.

On Sept. 7, around midnight, Ocean City police located a Volkswagon coupe driving south on Philadelphia Avenue around 6th Street with expired registration tabs dating back to June. The vehicle’s driver, Patricia J. Raber, 48, of Millsboro, Del., did not have her license on her. Police were able to determine Raber’s license had been suspended in Delaware for failing to complete a required driver improvement course. Communications also advised police there was a warrant for Raber’s arrest for failure to appear in Maryland.

Raber was placed under arrest for driving without a license. A subsequent search of her vehicle found eight prescription pills – one Adderall and seven Vyvanse of different dosages, both Schedule II CDS violations. The pills were in a Ziploc bag and not in regular prescription bottles.