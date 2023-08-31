OCEAN PINES – The validation of election results, administrative reports and several motions highlighted the 2023 annual meeting.

Last Saturday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) held its annual meeting with roughly 130 lot owners in attendance. During the meeting, the Ocean Pines Elections Committee validated the results of the 2023 board election, with candidates Elaine Brady receiving 2,293 votes, John Lathum receiving 2,237 votes, Jeff Heavner receiving 1,849 votes, and Jerry Murphy receiving 1,460 votes.

“In accordance with the OPA bylaws, two candidates receiving the higher number of votes shall be elected to three-year terms. The third-place candidate will fulfill the remaining term of past director Frank Daly for one year,” Elections Chair Tom Piatti said. “Therefore, candidates John Lathum and Elaine Brady have been elected to three-year terms and candidate Jeff Heavner has been elected to a one-year term.”

This year, three board seats were up for grabs – two held by Association President Doug Parks and Director Colette Horn and one left vacant following the resignation of Director Frank Daly. During last week’s annual meeting, Parks recognized both outgoing and incoming board members.

“On a personal note, I want to congratulate the new directors that have been elected to carry on with business,” he said. “I think we’re in a pretty good spot right now, so we look forward to continuing to support Ocean Pines.”

Parks also highlighted significant board accomplishments in the last year. Those included approving the fiscal year budget, supporting the Jenkins Point restoration project, upgrading the Yacht Club dock and gas pier and improving compensation for police officers, among other things.

“It made it much more attractive to have officers here serving in Ocean Pines,” he said.

Last Saturday’s meeting also included remarks from the association’s new legal counsel, Bruce Bright, and General Manager John Viola, who highlighted operational and capital improvements. He noted that while the association reported an operating deficit of $1.6 million five years ago, financials now show an operating surplus.

“We are trending favorable to budget this year,” he said. “As of July 31, we were $300,000 over budget. That will be utilized for the base assessment and reinvested into our infrastructure. That will be our recommendation.”

A review of the fiscal year 2023 budget showed a favorability of $1.1 million and an operating fund balance of approximately $2.6 million. Finance Director Steve Phillips added that assessments have also decreased in recent years.

“We had moderate increases in 2018, 2019 and 2020,” he said. “The last two years we had reductions, down to $883 for the current year.”

Chris Hall, partner with the association’s auditing firm, UHY LLP, also provided the association with a clean, unmodified opinion for the most recent fiscal year.

“That’s the highest level of assurance any independent accounting firm can give,” he said.

During new business, several association members came forward with motions ranging from canal conditions to electronic signage.

One member put forward a motion to convert the North Gate kiosk sign to a digital sign. She pointed out that the communications advisory committee had conducted a survey that showed more than 60% of respondents favored converting that sign to electronic.

“We are only asking at this point that that particular sign be the one converted …,” she said. “We worked with the county to make this happen, and we have a plan to have some additional signs in the future.”

While one association member argued the implementation of electronic signage should be left to the discretion of the general manager, another argued it should be the decision of the association.

“I think the owners should have a voice in what type of communication signs we should have,” she said.

Another association member said she wanted more information on the cost to maintain electronic signage. When asked if votes made at the annual meeting were binding, Parks said they were simply treated as a recommendation.

“If it passes, it would be a recommendation from the membership to the board for consideration,” he explained. “If it doesn’t pass, it would not move forward to the board.”

After further discussion, the motion failed with a majority of attending lot owners in opposition to the use of electronic signage.

A motion was also made last week to send out a referendum to change the bylaws to fine lot owners for unresolved property violations. One association member said efforts to remove junk cars from properties in her neighborhood have not been resolved.

“It’s been an ongoing issue for many years and it’s still not been taken care of,” she said. “To me, it’s as important as the golf course, the yacht club and anything else we do.”

After further discussion, however, the motion was ruled out of order.

“The process for bringing a referendum to a vote is set forth in the bylaws …,” Bright said. “The annual meeting, during new business, is not an appropriate time to make a motion to propose a referendum question. That is done differently and pursuant to the bylaws.”