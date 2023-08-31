Things I Like – September 1, 2023

by

Labor Day weekend’s mixed feelings

Random beach run-ins

Orioles’ orange

Appetizers for dinner

Fast moving fantasy football drafts

A U.S. flag blowing in the wind on the beach

College drop-off photos on social media

September beach days

Reading the locks on the OC pier fence

When my teen handles a disappointment well

Anything from RTIC

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.