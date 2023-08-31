BERLIN– Country music will come to town next week as Berlin once again hosts Small Town Throw Down.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the town will welcome residents and visitors to Main Street for a country music festival. Last year, thousands of spectators donned their jeans and boots to enjoy an afternoon of live music in historic Berlin.

“Come to Berlin and have a great time,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Do some shopping, drink a cold beer and dance all day.”

Small Town Throw Down, which will take place on Main Street in front of the Atlantic Hotel, runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event, which is sponsored by the Atlantic Hotel and Fager’s Island, will feature music by Crystal Sands and Red Dirt Revolution. The latter, described online as a “nonstop, high-energy show delivered by some of the best in the Baltimore music scene,” was the very popular headliner at last year’s event.

“The band we had last year was off the charts,” Wells said. “They were requested to return. When the announcement was made that John Fager had rebooked them people were so excited.”

The bands will perform on a large stage that will be set up on Main Street in front of the hotel, facing down Broad Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs though no outside coolers or alcohol is permitted.

“We’re bringing the big stage back,” Wells said. “It’s going to be a fun time.”

Saturday’s event runs from 1-6 p.m. and features an outdoor bar in front of the Atlantic Hotel. The Berlin Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a beer truck for the event. A variety of vendors will also be set up on Main Street.

“We’ve got some great vendors, lots of returning favorites and some new ones,” said Ryan Nellans, executive director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. “Lots of cold beer and smiling faces welcoming you to Worcester County’s heart of hospitality.”

A free shuttle from Berlin Intermediate School, courtesy of Ocean Downs Casino, will run from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to park at the Franklin Street school and take the shuttle to Main Street.

For more information about the event, visit Berlin Small Town Throw Down event page on Facebook.