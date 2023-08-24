Tour Provides Chance To Stress Inlet Concerns; Additional Dredging Eyed OCEAN CITY – Local officials highlighted the impacts of shoaling with a boat tour for state leaders. Sen. Mary Beth Carozza hosted a boat tour for members of the Maryland General Assembly and representatives of Gov. Wes Moore’s administration in Ocean City last week during the summer convention hosted by the Maryland Association of Counties.… Read More »

Commission Approves Site Plan For Resort Hotel; Development Eyed For Downtown Lot OCEAN CITY – Site plan approval will allow the development of a downtown lot to move forward. Last week, the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3, with Commissioners Joe Wilson, Palmer Gillis and Joel Brous opposed, to approve the site plan for a luxury hotel at 700 S. Philadelphia Ave. The developer, Sarantis…

Armed Robbery Suspects From Open June Case Arrested OCEAN CITY -- The Ocean City Police Department has charged two individuals in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in June during the afternoon hours. The Ocean City Police Department began investigating the armed robbery that occurred June 3 around 3:24 p.m. on Constitutional Avenue in Ocean City. The victim reported three African-American males…