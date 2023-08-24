Photo courtesy of the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum

The hurricane of August 23, 1933 was the single most important event in the history of Ocean City.

It created the Inlet, separated Ocean City from Assateague and ended the railroad and pound fishing industries forever. The creation of the Inlet made possible the commercial harbor and brought about the important offshore fishing industry. Without the Inlet today’s bayside marinas and charter fishing fleet would not exist.

Although that long-ago storm flooded the town and destroyed the Boardwalk, it changed a small seasonal resort into the “White Marlin Capital of the World.”

