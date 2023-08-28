The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking the community’s input regarding certain design elements for the Route 54 bridge replacement project. Proposed lighting options include a nautical theme, pictured above. Additional options can be found on the project’s webpage. Submitted image

FENWICK ISLAND – The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking input regarding the replacement of the Route 54 bridge.

On Aug. 15, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) presented the public with design options for the Route 54 bridge. With construction slated to begin in October 2024, officials are seeking the public’s input regarding lighting, sidewalk materials and other aesthetic features.

“DelDOT is seeking feedback from the public on these options, and they will be accepting that through Sept. 14,” Jonathan Eberle, project manager, said in an online presentation.

On Aug. 15, DelDOT held its second public workshop to discuss construction sequencing, scheduling and proposed aesthetics for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge. Held at the Roxana Fire Hall, the presentation not only included a timeline for the proposed project, but several design options that could potentially incorporate nautical- or contemporary-themed lighting across the new span.

“It should be noted that very close attention is being paid to the amount of light that is used,” said Senior Architect Bradley Touchstone. “Very little amount of light can go a very long way in this environment, and we want to avoid projecting large amounts of light into the sky and be sympathetic for dark sky requirements for the project.”

The existing Route 54 bridge, located next to Catch 54 and Harpoon Hanna’s, is nearing the end of its useful service life. And with several large cracks and exposed reinforcements, officials are looking to replace the bridge entirely.

As proposed, the project will widen the bridge from 39 feet to 58 feet and feature five-foot bike lanes and sidewalks on each side. The new bridge will also feature a middle lane that would be used by emergency vehicles and for evacuation events.

“There will also be some left-hand turn lanes added to the west of the bridge …,” Eberle said. “This helps to accommodate those left-hand turn lanes to improve the traffic flow.”

As part of the project, several improvements will also be made to the areas surrounding the Route 54 bridge. At Bennett Avenue, for example, the road will be realigned, and a new traffic light and crosswalks will be added. There are also plans to construct additional sidewalks at all four corners of the new bridge.

Officials say the first phase of construction will begin in October 2024 and continue through May 2025, with efforts focused on the north side of the bridge. The second phase of construction will then restart in October 2025 and continue through May 2026, with efforts focused on the south side of the bridge. Eberle reiterated that while some lane closures would occur, the bridge would remain open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

“We now have two lanes of traffic and one sidewalk maintained during all phases of construction,” he said. “The only caveat there will be the few times when a single lane is closed to allow for the contractor to deliver a piece of equipment or materials, for example. But this would only be done at times of the day or times of the year when analyses show it shouldn’t cause significant delays for traffic.”

Touchstone said DelDOT has also explored a variety of different architectural themes that could be applied to the bridge, including a lighthouse theme, a nautical theme and a contemporary theme. The lighthouse theme, he noted would feature bridgehead monuments, while the nautical and contemporary themes would incorporate aesthetic lighting across the entire bridge span.

“We are also looking at a variety of sidewalk patterns,” he said.

During a council meeting last Friday, Councilwoman Janice Bortner, chair of the town’s residential concerns committee, said lighting continues to be the biggest concern among committee members.

“It looks like you are going into a commercial venue with some of these lights,” she said. “They wouldn’t be appropriate for the community, I don’t think.”

In a letter to DelDOT, bayside resident Rosemary Hoy added that she supported recommendations for minimal lighting on the new bridge.

“We appreciate the efforts to make necessary safety design changes on the bridge … and to beautify the bridge in the process,” she wrote. “However, any additional lighting that would be purely decorative and ornamental should be avoided due to negative impact on the overall environment.”

Officials are encouraging community members to provide their input on design elements by visiting the project’s webpage on deldot.gov and filling out the attached questionnaire. Responses are due to DelDOT no later than Sept. 14.

“They want to hear from us,” Bortner said.