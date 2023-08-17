Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Aug. 19: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15. The schedule is 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

Aug. 19: Gloves Up, Guns Down

The Old Germantown School will host the 1st Annual Gloves Up Guns Down event at 10223 Trappe Road, from noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Lamar Sturgis. Lunch will be served.

Aug. 19: Car Show, BBQ

The 5th Annual Classic Car, Truck & Bike Show and BBQ Chicken Sale will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower Street, Berlin, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Food, trophies, door prizes and dash plaques. Registration from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle. All are welcome. Rain Date is Saturday, Aug. 26. Sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church Men’s Ministry.

Aug. 23: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League will meet at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal Highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in our Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to attend.

Aug. 24-27: Jeep Week

Annual Ocean City Jeep Week will feature vendors, events, beach crawl, Jeep jam and more. www.oceancityjeepweek.com for full schedule.

Aug. 26: Community Shred Day

Taylor Bank invites the community to Sturgis Park in Snow Hill from 9-11 a.m. for a free Community Shred Day. Each household can bring up to three banker boxes or bags of documents to be shredded. Contact J3 Mobile Shredding at [email protected].

Sept. 2: Classic Car Show

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Classic Car & Jeep Show at the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park from 9 a.m.-noon. Cars will be $20 (cash only) day of, but $15 if they pre-register at the chamber website.

Sept. 9: Boardwalk Arts Festival

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 45th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 1-4 p.m., Beach Liquors is sponsoring a ticketed wine tasting event hosted at the Harvest Tide Steakhouse event space, located in the heart of the festival at 98 Garfield Parkway, in Bethany Beach. Enjoy light fare and over 60 wines will be featured through 12 tastings. Tickets cost $30 and are available for purchase at www.bethanybeachartsfestival.com.

Sept. 9-10: Community Festival

A Two-Day Community Festival will be held on old Pullett’s UM Church grounds, 11909 Blueberry Road, Whaleyville at noon on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. A live concert at 2 p.m. with God’s Travelers, along with DJ Felton and Connie Harris. Featuring kids moon bounce, games, face painting, vendor sales, baked goods; food and beverage provided. Sunday is outdoor fellowship service.

Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1: Pickleball Tourney

One of the biggest racquet sports events of the year returns with the third annual Oktoberfest pickleball tournament at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center. The event each year draws several hundred players and hundreds more spectators and is the only pickleball tournament with cash prizes held on the Delmarva Peninsula. For players, registration is $45, and the registration deadline is Sept. 15. To register, visit https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/3025225. Tournament organizers will post the full tournament schedule, including match start times, two weeks prior to the tournament. Organizers will break out age/skill brackets accordingly about three weeks prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Cathy Noble at [email protected].

Oct. 7: 5K Hero Run

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Hero Run or two-mile walk, along with the 2023 First Responder Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Oct. 4. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. A Kids’ Hero Run and obstacle course for ages 9 and under will be held at 9:45 a.m.; the entry fee is $5. www.worwic.edu/5K.