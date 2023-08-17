Sharon L. Taylor

BERLIN — Sharon L. Taylor, age 71, died peacefully, Friday, Aug. 11 at Coastal Hospice-Stansell House.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Francis Taylor, and her parents, Edward Leo and Alice Leona Dixon Wisniewski. She is survived by her foster dog, Wyatt, cousins and a select group of special friends.

Sharon was born in 1952, in Baltimore. She was a 1970 graduate of North East High School in Pasadena. Sharon worked in her family business, Sherry’s Inn, until it was sold and then she continued in the hospitality industry, as a waitress at Ruby Tuesdays. Sharon had an especially fond love of Boxer dogs. She owned and showed several of them within the AKC circuit. She has an abundance of ribbons to show for it. Dogs were truly her best friends.

A service in celebration of her life will be held at Friendship Church of Berlin, 10537 Friendship Road, on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. Friends may call an hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Worcester County Humane Society or Friendship Church of Berlin.

Rudy Magnone

BERLIN — Rudy Magnone was born on May 23, 1932, in the village of Brenizer, Pa. to Tito and Laura Magnone. He was the youngest of seven children.

After graduating from high school in 1949, Rudy married his soulmate, Bernice (Hlad). In 1952, he joined the US Army. He served as an infantryman for two years of active combat duty in Korea in The US Army Third Division. He was seriously injured in combat but was always humble about his military career. He was, however, proud of the fact that he was made to scrub the bathrooms with a toothbrush after pointing out that a particular lieutenant had gotten shot in the buttocks while running “the wrong way” in combat.

When he returned stateside, Rudy enrolled in Slippery Rock University, not sure if he would enjoy academic life. He thrived in college and went on to earn a B.S. in Education, a Master’s

in education, a second Masters in Rehabilitation Counseling, and a PhD in Education/Behavioral Science from The University of WV, Temple University and The University of MI.

Rudy began his career as a high school teacher and youth counselor. He became the Director of The Youth Corps in Elmira, N.Y., which was a work/study organization that served young people with intellectual disabilities.

Eventually, his career took him to New England, where he was the Regional Services Administrator for the MA Department of Mental Health. He then was appointed to the Governor’s Cabinet in the State of OH as Director of the OH Dept of Mental Retardation.

Rudy was then recruited as the Special Master to help the State of NY navigate through the famous Willowbrook case. Rudy was instrumental in successfully finding appropriate placements for the thousands of patients who were displaced when the notorious institution was shut down.

Rudy then accepted a position in the State of Georgia as director of two of its largest hospitals that served people with developmental disabilities.

After finally retiring, not happy to be idle, Rudy volunteered with CASA of Worcester County, where he served as an advocate for children in foster care. When not volunteering, Rudy’s escapades include him race walking through the streets of Havana, Cuba, in the middle of the night after enjoying a show at La Tropicana, driving crazily through the streets of Milan, Italy, jumping out of perfectly good airplanes, cruising the neighborhood on his bike with this chihuahua riding in the basket, and other such nonsense.

On Aug. 5, 2023, Rudy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love. Rudy was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother, and his five sisters. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Bernice, whom he loved beyond human limits. He was the caring father of his children, Dino (Hollie) and Leah (Rob). He was the beloved Pappy to his grandchildren, Niko, Dina, Romy, Sienna, Aaliyah, Claudia, Shelbi and Marcus.

Rudy was kind, intelligent, compassionate, fearless, and loving. He was a scholar, a soldier, a civil rights activist, a humanitarian, and a friend to all. He will be deeply missed but his legacy will continue through the countless lives he touched.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Shore CASA, PO Box 387, Salisbury, Md 21811.

Beverly Mattox

SELBYVILLE — Beverly Mattox, age 85, of Selbyville, Del. passed peacefully on Aug. 10, 2023 at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del.

Bev was born in Baltimore on Sept. 10, 1937 and was the only child of the late Thelma Kelly Meredith Brown and William Morton Meredith.

An active educator for over 50 years, after college she served as a teacher, principal, project director and training specialist. In the mid-1960’s she was one of the first teachers to wear pantsuits. Always a trailblazer, she was reprimanded by administrators because her lipstick was “too pink”. She always championed women’s rights.

Beverly conducted programs for school systems and organizations in 26 states and Canada. She addressed more than four hundred groups with her specialized knowledge of parenting and women’s friendships.

She was a member of Washington Plaza Baptist Church and attended Sound United Methodist Church, always singing in the choir. She directed the “Especially For You” project and also the “Prayer Bears” project in her church. She worked tirelessly for the less fortunate, always running bags of donations to veterans, women’s shelters, and other church projects. She was recognized as a Jefferson Award winner on Delmarva for all her philanthropy.

She is survived by two daughters, Leanne Ruark and husband Gary of Eden and Leslie Knopfler and husband Dave of Grandy, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Tony Mattox, in 2018. They met on the beach in Ocean City in 1954; honeymooned in Ocean City in 1958; and bought their first condo on 32nd Street in 1972, also Ocean City.

There will be a remembrance of life service at Sound United Methodist Church, 37894 Sound Church Road, Selbyville, Del. on Aug. 25, 2023 at 10 a.m., which all are invited to. After the service, at the annex next door, there will be a luncheon for all.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

James Wieboldt

OCEAN PINES – James John Wieboldt, of Ocean Pines, Maryland, age 69, born June 28, 1954, passed away on August 12, 2023. Born in Jamaica, NY, he was the son of the late William Wieboldt and Libbie Tabor.

He leaves behind his wife, Dr. Cynthia H. Roman, a brother Alfred (Maritza Guzman), son William (AJ Neaher),

daughters Pamela (Daniel Botkin) and Janice (Harry Purdham IV), stepdaughter Katrina Roman (Scott Boyer), and a grandchild Harry Purdham V.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Christine A. Freely, had predeceased him in 2007 at age 50.

He has a degree in Computer Science from the New York Institute of Technology, and spent his entire working life as a computer systems engineer. He was an Amateur Radio Operator, obtaining his license at 16, and served in Amateur Radio Civil Defense. He was proud to have programmed the first computerized fire department dispatch system for Hicksville Fire Department on Long Island. He also enjoyed working as a Systems Engineer for Wang Laboratories.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim’s name to The Maryland Coastal Bays Program, 8219 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, MD 21811.

Cremation followed his death. The gathering to remember him will be private and there will be no formal service or funeral. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

David Jenkins

PARKVILLE – David “Jenky” Brian Jenkins of Parkville passed away on Sunday July 9, 2023, at the age of 61.

Born in Salisbury, he was the loving son of the late Margaret (nee Kelley) Jenkins and the late Orville Dawson Jenkins; brother of Allan Jenkins of Bardstown, Kentucky and Michael Jenkins (Debbie) of Delmar, Delaware; uncle of Kyle Jenkins of Little River, South Carolina, Clayton Jenkins of Bardstown, Kentucky and several other great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by beloved and longtime friend Jennifer Diforte.

A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church, 302 St. Albans Drive, Salisbury, Md. 21804 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. with a burial at Parsons Cemetery, 912 N. Division Street, Salisbury, Md. 21801.