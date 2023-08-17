OCEAN CITY – Efforts continue to bring a tram digital advertising program online.

On Tuesday, members of the Ocean City Transportation Committee tasked the town’s advertising contractor, Gateway Outdoor Advertising, with launching a new tram digital advertising program in the coming week. While seven digital boards have been installed on the backs of the Boardwalk trams, officials noted only four were operational and have yet to display any paid advertising.

“We understand this is a rollout that hasn’t been up to speed with the aggressive timeline we initially set,” said Transit Manager Rob Shearman.

Last fall, the Town of Ocean City hired Gateway to replace Vector Media as its new advertising contractor. The company has been tasked with overseeing advertising on the town’s bus and tram fleets, as well as digital advertising that will be placed on the back of the Boardwalk trams.

In recent months, however, officials have expressed concerns over advertising sales, or particularly the lack thereof. And in April, Gateway President and CEO Craig Heard came before the transportation committee to review the company’s progress. The meeting also included an update on digital tram advertising.

Back on the agenda for discussion Tuesday, Shearman said seven digital displays have been placed on the Boardwalk trams, but a recent audit showed only four boards to be in operation. He said Gateway had plans to bring a technician to town in the next week or week and a half.

“We’re going to continue to troubleshoot,” he said. “We hope that they are working by the end of the season, so we can start the 2024 season nice and strong and get those converted into covering that revenue.”

Mayor Rick Meehan, however, said he had concerns about the timeline. He noted the Boardwalk trams were a seasonal operation.

“That doesn’t work for Ocean City,” he said. “So that’s going to have to be addressed.”

While he praised the looks of the new display boards, Meehan noted that those in operation only featured town advertising.

“Have they sold any ads for that yet?” he asked.

Shearman said Gateway has yet to do so, but that the company continues to advertise available ad space. Given the lateness of the season, Meehan suggested the company offer a discounted introductory rate.

“I think it should be an excellent discount …,” he said. “Make it really attractive to get people up there.”

After further discussion, committee members agreed they wanted to see all digital displays up and running in the coming week.

“If nothing else, it’s a dry run for next year,” Meehan said. “Let’s do it so we’re not stumbling coming out of the gate next year. Let’s get people on there and really promote it.”