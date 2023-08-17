SNOW HILL – Officials opted to delay a decision regarding whether or not to accept donation of a trailer to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

In response to questions from the Worcester County Commissioners this week, representatives of the Sheriff’s Office asked to delay consideration of a request they presented regarding donation of a trailer that could be used for community events as well as a base of operations.

“I would like to table this until our next meeting so we can be more prepared,” said Doug Dods of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

Dods initially approached the commissioners Tuesday to ask if the Sheriff’s Office could accept donation of a trailer from Code 3, an organization that used the enclosed trailer for outreach across the nation. Chief Deputy Nate Passwaters worked with Code 3 previously on education regarding opioid reduction strategies.

“I was recently contacted by the executive director for Code 3 association who advised that they are going to be utilizing other platforms for their outreach endeavors and as a result of my involvement with their association, Code 3 would donate this thirty-two foot enclosed trailer to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office,” Passwaters wrote in a memo to the commissioners.

According to Passwaters the trailer was less than three years old and would cost about $25,000 if the county was to purchase it new.

Dods told the commissioners Tuesday that the trailer could be used locally for community outreach for drug education.

“It is currently set up with a bedroom with furniture so you can run folks through and show them where stuff can be hidden, to make them aware of it,” Dods said.

He said the agency’s asset forfeiture funds could cover costs associated with the trailer.

Commissioner Joe Mitrecic asked if the department had a truck to pull the trailer. Dods said they were planning to use a Chevrolet 2500 they already had to pull it.

“If this truck does not work and we have to buy a new truck, would that program be able to pay for that truck?” Commissioner Jim Bunting asked.

Dods said a Chevrolet 2500 had pulled the trailer to Worcester County from Crofton. Mitrecic said that didn’t necessarily matter, as it was the gross vehicle weight rating that had to be considered.

“You could pall that trailer with a Kia if you want to but it is legal to do it,” he said. “That’s the question.”

At Dods’ request, the commissioners agreed to table the issue until he could provide more information.